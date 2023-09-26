Overheard at Open Mic Night

A lovely young lady from Hawaii showed up at the Striped Pig Distillery on a recent Thursday night for Open Mic Night and Wowed! the crowd with her spoken word poetry.

Check her out!

You say

Everything that glitters isn’t gold

Does that mean I never fit the mold

Who you thought was your dream

Turned out to be just a scheme

Or maybe I’m 24K thru and thru

& you deep down always knew

Like fine wine

The best gets better with time

Some things are one of a kind

Some people are bland and some are bold

when fuel hits the igniter

Sparks fly uncontrolled

I Love You

Like the moon loves the sun Distance never lets them forget they’re not one Yet every day Sunlight illuminates the moon Some days more Some days soon Apart they will never be done Gravity knows Moon & Sun, But Clash together & a new universe will have begun Finally together Moon & Sun

You are welcome to come and share your talents, singing, instrumental, spoken word, every Thursday night at Striped Pig Distillery, 2225 Old School Dr., North Charleston, SC 29405 from 6-9 pm. FREE opportunity to share and connect with others in our wonderful community

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

I’m Sandy Ochoa, originally from Key West FL but have been living in Maui the last four years until last October. I then had a random aloof traveling phase prior to landing in beautiful Charleston SC. I have always been amused and fueled by the arts, particularly music, painting, and cooking. In Maui I worked at a zero-waste vegetarian restaurant as a vegan chef, while on the weekends DJing electronic genres like bass dubstep & house.

Before I even dreamed of ever becoming a chef or DJ I was a poet. It has always been a form of expression that sufficed well when I needed an outlet. Sharing my art really lifts my spirits and inspires me to create more.

I am so grateful.