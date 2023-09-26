Skirt Share
Overheard at Open Mic Night
Overheard at Open Mic Night

A lovely young lady from Hawaii showed up at the Striped Pig Distillery on a recent Thursday night for Open Mic Night and Wowed! the crowd with her spoken word poetry.

Check her out!

You say

Everything that glitters isn’t gold 

Does that mean I never fit the mold 

Who you thought was your dream 

Turned out to be just a scheme 

Or maybe I’m 24K thru and thru 

& you deep down always knew 

Like fine wine 

The best gets better with time 

Some things are one of a kind 

Some people are bland and some are bold 

when fuel hits the igniter 

Sparks fly uncontrolled 

I Love You 

Like the moon loves the sun

Distance never lets them forget 

they’re not one 

Yet every day 

Sunlight illuminates the moon

Some days more 

Some days soon 

Apart they will never be done 

Gravity knows 

Moon & Sun, 

But

Clash together 

& a new universe will have begun 

Finally together 

Moon & Sun

open mic night

You are welcome to come and share your talents, singing, instrumental, spoken word, every Thursday night at Striped Pig Distillery, 2225 Old School Dr., North Charleston, SC 29405 from 6-9 pm. FREE opportunity to share and connect with others in our wonderful community

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

I’m Sandy Ochoa, originally from Key West FL but have been living in Maui the last four years until last October. I then had a random aloof traveling phase prior to landing in beautiful Charleston SC. I have always been amused and fueled by the arts, particularly music, painting, and cooking. In Maui I worked at a zero-waste vegetarian restaurant as a vegan chef, while on the weekends DJing electronic genres like bass dubstep & house. 

Before I even dreamed of ever becoming a chef or DJ I was a poet. It has always been a form of expression that sufficed well when I needed an outlet. Sharing my art really lifts my spirits and inspires me to create more.

I am so grateful.

