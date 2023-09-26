Overheard at Open Mic Night
A lovely young lady from Hawaii showed up at the Striped Pig Distillery on a recent Thursday night for Open Mic Night and Wowed! the crowd with her spoken word poetry.
Check her out!
You say
Everything that glitters isn’t gold
Does that mean I never fit the mold
Who you thought was your dream
Turned out to be just a scheme
Or maybe I’m 24K thru and thru
& you deep down always knew
Like fine wine
The best gets better with time
Some things are one of a kind
Some people are bland and some are bold
when fuel hits the igniter
Sparks fly uncontrolled
I Love You
Like the moon loves the sun
Distance never lets them forget
they’re not one
Yet every day
Sunlight illuminates the moon
Some days more
Some days soon
Apart they will never be done
Gravity knows
Moon & Sun,
But
Clash together
& a new universe will have begun
Finally together
Moon & Sun
You are welcome to come and share your talents, singing, instrumental, spoken word, every Thursday night at Striped Pig Distillery, 2225 Old School Dr., North Charleston, SC 29405 from 6-9 pm. FREE opportunity to share and connect with others in our wonderful community
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
I’m Sandy Ochoa, originally from Key West FL but have been living in Maui the last four years until last October. I then had a random aloof traveling phase prior to landing in beautiful Charleston SC. I have always been amused and fueled by the arts, particularly music, painting, and cooking. In Maui I worked at a zero-waste vegetarian restaurant as a vegan chef, while on the weekends DJing electronic genres like bass dubstep & house.
Before I even dreamed of ever becoming a chef or DJ I was a poet. It has always been a form of expression that sufficed well when I needed an outlet. Sharing my art really lifts my spirits and inspires me to create more.
I am so grateful.