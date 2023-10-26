October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Abuse is Abuse. Where to Get Help

We all know what physical abuse looks like – bruises and broken bones mostly.

Let’s look at what Emotional Abuse looks like and where you can go for help. Does this sound familiar to you?

Emotional abuse, a subtle yet highly damaging form of domestic violence, can take on various forms that may not be immediately evident. Here are some examples of what emotional abuse can look like:

1. **Constant Criticism:** The abuser constantly belittles and criticizes the victim, finding fault in everything they do. This can lead to a significant erosion of the victim’s self-esteem and self-worth.

2. **Verbal Insults and Name-Calling:** Using hurtful and demeaning language, the abuser may call the victim names, insult their intelligence, appearance, or abilities, and use derogatory language to humiliate them.

3. **Gaslighting:** The abuser manipulates the victim’s perception of reality, making them doubt their own memory, perception, or sanity. They might deny past events or claim the victim is “crazy” or “imagining things.”

4. **Silent Treatment:** The abuser gives the victim the silent treatment as a form of punishment, withholding communication and emotional support to create anxiety and distress.

5. **Isolation:** Emotional abusers often isolate their victims from friends and family, creating dependency on the abuser for emotional support. They may discourage or prevent the victim from maintaining social connections.

6. **Threats and Intimidation:** The abuser uses threats of harm, physical violence, or harm to loved ones to control the victim’s behavior, instilling fear and compliance.

7. **Blame-Shifting:** Instead of taking responsibility for their actions, emotional abusers often blame the victim for their behavior, making them feel guilty and responsible for the abuse.

8. **Control and Manipulation:** Emotional abusers exert control over various aspects of the victim’s life, from what they wear, where they go, and even how they spend money, creating a sense of powerlessness.

9. **Emotional Withholding:** The abuser may withhold affection, love, or emotional support as a means of control, leaving the victim feeling unloved and neglected.

10. **Humiliation in Private or Public:** The abuser may humiliate the victim in private or in front of others, often to assert dominance and control.

11. **Threats of Abandonment:** The abuser may threaten to leave or end the relationship repeatedly, causing the victim to feel a constant sense of insecurity and fear.

Emotional abuse can be just as damaging, if not more so, than physical abuse, as it leaves deep emotional scars that can last a lifetime. It’s essential to recognize the signs of emotional abuse and offer support to those affected. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional abuse, seek help from a counselor, therapist, or a domestic violence support network to break free from the cycle of abuse.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or emotional abuse and needs help, please reach out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline:

**National Domestic Violence Hotline:**

Phone: 1-800-799-SAFE (1-800-799-7233)

TTY: 1-800-787-3224

Website: [The National Domestic Violence Hotline](https://www.thehotline.org/)

This 24/7 hotline provides confidential and supportive assistance for victims of domestic violence, offering resources, safety planning, and referrals to local services and shelters. Remember, you are not alone, and help is available to those who need it.

South Carolina

Who can I call for Help?

If you or someone you know needs help with domestic violence there is a free and confidential hotline that is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

The South Carolina Coalition against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault (SCCADVASA) also has information for victims and their friends or family. www.sccadvasa.org

Local Domestic Violence Programs

CASA/Family Systems

Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services -Orangeburg, Calhoun, and Bamberg

Phone: 803-534-2448 Hotline: 1-800-298-7228



Hopeful Horizons

Domestic Violence Services – Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton, and Jasper

Phone 843-524-2256 Hotline: 800-868-2632



Cumbee Center to Assist Abused Persons

Domestic Violence Services – Aiken, Barnwell and Allendale

Sexual Assault Services -Aiken, Barnwell, Allendale, Edgefield, Saluda, and McCormick

Phone: 803-641-4162 Hotline: 803-649-0480



Family Justice Center

Domestic Violence Services – Horry and Georgetown

Phone: 843-546-3926 Hotline: 844-208-0161



Laurens County Safe Home

Domestic Violence Services – Saluda, Abbeville, and Laurens

Phone 864-682-7270 ext. 4 Hotline: 864-682-7270 ext. 3



Meg’s House

Domestic Violence Services – McCormick, Edgefield, and Greenwood

Phone 864-227-1890 Hotline: 888-847-3915



My Sister’s House

Domestic Violence Services – Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester

Phone: 843-747-4069 Hotline: 1-800-273-4673



Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Assault

Domestic Violence Services – Florence, Darlington, Marion, Chesterfield, Marlboro, Dillon, and Williamsburg

Sexual Assault Services – Florence, Darlington, Marion, Chesterfield, Marlboro, Dillon, Williamsburg, and Clarendon

Phone: 843-669-4694 Hotline: 1-800-273-1820



Safe Harbor

Domestic Violence Services – Greenville, Oconee, Pickens, and Anderson

Phone: 864-467-1177 Hotline: 1-800-291-2139



Project R.E.S.T (Restore, Empower, Support, Transform)

Domestic Violence Services – Spartanburg, Cherokee, and Union

Sexual Assault Services – Spartanburg and Cherokee

Phone: 864-583-9803 Hotline: 1-800-273-5066



Safe Passage Inc.

Domestic Violence Services – York, Chester, and Lancaster

Sexual Assault Services – York and Union

Phone 803-329-1177 Hotline: 1-800-659-0977



Sistercare

Domestic Violence Services – Richland, Lexington, Newberry, Fairfield, and Kershaw

Phone: 803-926-0505 Hotline: 803-765-9428



YWCA of the Upper Lowlands

Domestic Violence Services – Sumter, Lee, and Clarendon

Phone: 803-773-7158 Hotline: 803-775-2763

To report suspected Abuse, Neglect, or Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult, call 1-888-CARE4US (1-888-227-3487)

If you or someone you know is a victim and you need help please call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Alice Emerson is a Divorce Coach and domestic violence survivor. She can provide insights and strategies to navigate the emotional and practical aspects of divorce, helping you make decisions that prioritize your well-being and your family’s future. Your ultimate choice should focus on long-term happiness, even if it means facing the difficult decision of ending a marriage. https://aliceemersoncoaching.com/