Giving Charleston Family Heirlooms a Second Life

Local designer Caroline Baker propagates family and fashion history for a new generation of brides, mothers, grandmothers and families

MAUDE COUTURE, a Charleston-based design house of eco-friendly clothing, couture wedding dresses, bespoke bridal, millinery, and heirloom christening gowns upcycles dated family treasures into designs for a new generation.

Maude Couture, founded in 2008 and debuting on the stages of our very own Charleston Fashion Week in 2009, began specializing in vintage wedding gown redesign and veil restoration & redesign as a favor to friends inspired by her own childhood dream. This dream grew into a passion. Baker states, “creating modern designs from dated dresses is the ultimate in upcycling and it is a beautiful way to honor the sentimental history and tradition of wearing a great/grand/mother’s gown without compromising the bride’s vision.”

This hits close to home for the designer. When Baker herself was getting married, she longed to wear her mother’s gown but was overwhelmed by how much work it needed amidst her remote wedding planning, graduating from design school in NYC, moving back to Charleston and beginning her first design job. “It just seemed like too many “ands” at the time; but I have always regretted not doing it,” she remorses. The designer turned her regret into a passion to help other brides realize their dreams. Caroline Baker lives to turn that “something old” into something fresh, beautiful, modern and new for her clients. Her philosophy is that every bride deserves something truly special, beautiful, historic and one-of-a-kind for her wedding day.

Of course, the magic does not end on the big day.Baker also loves to create heirloom christening gowns from wedding dresses. If a wedding ensemble does not have a future bride, upcycling a gown or veil into a family heirloom like a christening gown can be a wonderful celebration of the history of the pieces for generations to come. Baker pointed out that in some cases, like death or divorce, or even as a way to celebrate the significance of a step or second mother;creating a christening gown, veil or rehearsal dinner dress can be a less complicated way to honor a family member without the pressure of “the big day” attached.

Think your gown is just “too bad” to use?

Baker says, “No gown is too dated, tiny, yellow, stained, polyester, etc.” for her to use.

She said every gown can have a second life, even if it is just lifting beautiful lace off of a dated synthetic dress and using it on a new silk gown or on a lovely tulle veil. There is always potential where there is love.

Of course, MAUDE COUTURE still offers new wedding gowns, veils and christening gowns if vintage is not your thing. Baker takes appointments at her studio on James Island where she lives with her husband, three children, cat and two rescue dogs. She also teaches fashion history and costume construction at the College of Charleston where she graduated before attending millinery & design school at FIT in NYC. You can find her clothing at Local Love Chs, on Etsy, and, of course, on her website at www.maudecouture.com.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

