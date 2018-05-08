Your Mama Raised You Better Than That!

5 times you should take your mom’s advice during your job hunt.

More often than not, Mom knows best – even when we don’t believe it or want to hear it at the time. Tack on the whirlwind experience of job hunting, and mom’s perspective can start to seem dated when every day is casual Friday and there’s beer in the breakroom.

But before you start discounting your mama’s sage advice, hear us out because there are five constants that hold just as true today as they did when your mom was mailing in her resume.

Do your homework.

Between the interwebs and social media, you will likely be able to find the name of your prospective manager’s first pet. No need to become a full-on creeper, but dig into the organization – comb the website, pull up the managing team’s LinkedIn profiles, and check out their business pages on Instagram and Facebook. Getting up to speed before your interview will help you show up as your best self and always bodes well with a prospective employer.

Dress for the job you want.

This one can be surprisingly tricky. Especially with so many companies adopting a “cool” culture where the CEO may or may not show up to your interview in shorts and flip-flops. We’re not saying you need to rock a 5-piece suit if you know the organization embraces a more casual office environment, but dress with intention and respect for the people you’re about to meet and, above all, for yourself.

Send a thank-you note.

Do this! Handwritten on nice stationery! For two reasons. One, it is a classically kind, personal way to thank someone for their time and interest. Two, it is a stellar follow up after the interview and will help bubble your name back up to top-of-mind. The interview process can be awesomely competitive, and it will only serve you well to stand out from the crowd in a positive way.

If you’re on time – you’re already late.

This is where Mom gets a little militant, BUT it still holds true. Show up at least 15 minutes early for your interview. Even if you use that time to do Wonder Woman poses in your car before walking in, give yourself the gift of a calm, composed and confident entrance. Drive by the night before so you know EXACTLY where you are going and where you will park! Don’t add any unplanned stressors!

Trust your gut.

Are you listening? Hear Mom and hear us, if something feels squirrely or off during the interview process, shine a bold, bright floodlight on it! Think of your initial interactions and interviews with a prospective employer as dating before a long-term relationship – how you are treated and how you feel during these early days, good or bad, will only be exacerbated once you’re on board. Ask questions and keep your eyes open.

We understand that hunting for the dream job can be grueling and may also come with both emotional and financial deadlines, but keep your chin up and stay the course, darling. Your mama is in your corner and so are we!

If you have any questions about presenting your best self during the interview process or finding the dream job, let’s chat!