With The Band

If I could live in one article of clothing for the rest of my life it would be a T-shirt, a band T-shirt to be precise. As a constant concertgoer and lover of all things comfy, I’ve acquired many band shirts over the years. I love the story and memories a shirt like that can bring to an outfit, plus they’re endlessly versatile. They can be worn to your day job, brunch, yoga, and even meeting the parents.

As a Charleston music blogger, it isn’t uncommon to see me wearing one of my favorite bands across my chest. But since I am more concerned with what the setlist is going to look like rather than myself, I asked my fashionista friend, Jenna, from a Just A Touch Too Much to help me style my favorite tees. After much debate, we decided on three different looks: glam nightlife, 70’s causal, and monochromatic brunch.

Glam Nightlife

Shovel and Rope T, sequin shorts (similar), leather jacket (similar), black booties (similar)

70’s Causal

Tyler Boone T, wide-leg jeans (similar), kimono (similar), platform sandals (similar)

Monochromatic Brunch

Glass Mansions T, grey jeans (similar), black wedge sneakers, key necklace, thunderbird necklace (similar)

Much like a stage performance, owning your own style is about confidence and individuality. Each of these shirts reminds me of a time I got to do what I’m passionate about, which is supporting local, live music. So grab your favorite band tee, turn up some tunes, and own what makes you feel like a rockstar. But be share to it with me by tagging @discoteepee in your pictures! A million thanks to Michael and Ian from the Charleston-based blog, I Love That For You for capturing me in my best light.

Lastly, no post of mine would be complete without a playlist of some local music. I’ve compiled a playlist of musicians that also have some style both musically and aesthetically.