The Girlfriend Issue

This month’s theme is dedicated to the ladies who have your back no matter what. The ones you can trust with all of your secrets, the ones who would never judge you. They’ve been there for every tear that has been shed – whether it was caused by PMS, a boy you met on Tinder or when life doesn’t seem to go as planned – you know they are just a call away. They are the ones who celebrate every success, life chapter and everything in between. That’s what girlfriends do. They allow you to grow and learn and become strong, confident women.

This is our first July issue in several years, and you don’t want to miss it! We listened to our readers and brought back Men in skirts. Pick up a copy to find out which brave man modeled a skirt for us. We also feature two best friends who created a blog called the Cocktail Bandits, gained a huge following and just published their first book. And Magnolias Chef Kelly Franz invited us over for a laid-back Girls’ Night In.

Cover Artist

Teil Duncan earned a Bachelor of Arts from Auburn University. She works as a full-time painter and considers herself lucky to be an artist and to be able to pursue her calling in Charleston. Teil’s style is inspired by light, movement, eye-catching color combinations, pattern and social interactions. Her goal is to infuse these elements and form abstract, pixelated compositions. She strides to find a balance of realism and abstraction in her art.

www.Teilduncan.com

Instagram: @Teilart