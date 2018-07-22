Slay That Goal, Girl!

We all have one. That big-ass-behemoth-of-a-goal we promise ourselves we’re taking on with gusto starting TODAY… OK, maybe this week… On it this month… Quarterly goals are good… then life gets in the way.

Fast forward and another year has come and gone without you making the headway you hoped for on your big-ass goal (BAG). Or, as an old friend of mine used to call it a “BHAG” a big-hairy audacious goal!

This is a judgment-free zone, fam. I’ll be the first to admit, I have my own BAG that I have repeatedly put on the backburner for YEARS. That’s right. Multiple trips around the sun sans traction (more on this in a minute).

Let’s focus on starting – taking that first real step toward breaking ground on your BAG. Whether it’s finishing your degree, starting a business, or taking that trip to Thailand, I believe the journey toward your goal begins with deciding you are worthy. That’s right, we’re getting deep here.

Every time we find a reason not to start, we are choosing something or someone else over ourselves. Not to say these reasons aren’t legitimate – it’s not the right time, money needs to be spent elsewhere, or, my personal favorite, I’m just too busy.

Fair enough. But, understand, each side step is a choice that bumps you down the list of personal priorities. You know what? You deserve better. You are worth it!

In the interest of practicing what I preach, here’s my BAG that I have strategically, methodically and insistently put on hold for far too long – writing a book. Since the early days of my recruiting career, I have always believed in building a strong company culture and using that magic to attract the ideal talent for your team. Always!

However, an actual guide on the A-to-Z for making this happen doesn’t exist, so I felt called to create it. And the time to start is now! So, with a little help from my friends, I am sitting down to write my book. Luckily, the summer is a great time to knock this out! Progress is in the works.

Speaking of friends, that is a huge part of accomplishing your goals. Surround yourself with friends who will support and champion you. You are achieving great things, you don’t have time for “friends” who don’t support your growth, lift you up and make you laugh along the way. Sit down with one of your girlfriends and share your goals and ask them about theirs. This way you can be each other’s biggest cheerleader as well as hold each other accountable! Cheers to ladies helping other ladies crush it!

Hold me to it! This is just the tip of the iceberg. I still have chapters to write before taking on the editing; cover art is in the works; and (deep breaths) publishing, but the win here is that I decided my BAG is worth it. I am worth it!

What’s your BAG? Let’s hear it and hold each other accountable!

Keep crushing it!