September – Own Your Own Style

For our fall fashion shoot, we partnered with stylist Andrea Serrano and did a casting call, asking you to tell us why you love and embrace your body for the opportunity to be a model in our September Own Your Style issue. You told us you love your strong arms and legs because they helped you build a business, you love your curvy body because it delivered a child, you loved your toned body because you overcame an eating disorder when you were younger and you love your body because it expresses what you’re feeling. We loved the inspiring answers we got so much that we included some of them in this issue (see page 22.) And we put one of the photos of the four models we selected on our front cover because we love how it shows that when you confidently embrace your body and own your style, you look and feel strong and beautiful because, girl, you ARE strong and beautiful. Own it!

Special thanks for Jonny Sherwood at Color Studios and Mac McAbee for helping make the models look amazing and for the Wentworth Mansion of Charming Inns for hosting the photo shoot.

As summer comes to a close and we get back to our routines, our calendars are filling up with events supporting causes that empower women. We’re a sponsor for College of Charleston’s “Yes, I’m a Feminist” party on Sept. 7, which kicks off the Year of the Women at College of Charleston and supports the Women’s and Gender Studies Program. (Don’t miss program director Kris De Welde’s essay in this issue.) We’re also a sponsor for the Komen Lowcountry Race for the Cure, which is being held on Sept. 22 at North Charleston Riverfront Park this year, and helps support research for a cure for breast cancer. And we’re sponsoring the Lowcountry Heart Walk on Sept. 29, also at North Charleston Riverfront Park, which benefits the American Heart Association.

And to celebrate our September Own Your Style issue, we’re hosting a fashionable Girls’ Night Out with Tres Carmen from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 27 at the boutique’s new Mount Pleasant location at 320 W. Coleman Blvd. You’re invited, of course!

I hope our September Own Your Style issue inspires you to embrace your body and show off your own style. And we hope to see you at one of the events we’re sponsoring this month.

On the Cover:

Styled by Andrea Serrano

Photography by Nicole Mickle

On location at Wentworth Mansion

Hair by Mac McAbee of Coven Haircraft

Makeup by Jonny Sherwood of Colur Studios

Stylist intern Kara Wells

On Camila Craft:

Roksanda dress, Hampden, $2,305

Alexis Bittar earrings, Gwynn’s, $275

Brian Atwood Sarah pumps, Ro Sham Beaux $225

On Andrea Davis:

PS The Label romper, Maris DeHart, $178

Jahde Leather earrings, jahdemade.com, $120

Jimmy Choo Selina, Gwynn’s, $850

On Tiffany Terry:

Banjanan Adele dress in mustard, Monkee’s of Mount Pleasant, $340

Mad Made Metals turquoise and sterling silver ring, $80

Mad Made Metals rutilated quartz and sterling silver ring, $125

Mad Made Metals pink stone ring, $120

All madmademetals.com;

Jahde Leather necklace, jahdemade.com, $375

Rachel Zoe Ramona Mule, Shoes on King, $358

On Alexandra Hubbell:

Anna Cate Kylie dress, Monkee’s of Mount Pleasant, $238

Efva Attling butterfly necklace, Gwynn’s $2,400

Schutz Rhana shoes, Monkee’s of Mount Pleasant, $180