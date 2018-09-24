Favorite Fall Fashion

By: Caitlin McDonnell

Website: http://www.caitmcdonnell.com

Fall is my favorite time of year for several reasons: Gorgeous weather here in

Charleston, decorating the front porch with heirloom pumpkins and wearing big

comfy sweaters.

I like to keep my wardrobe pretty simple, especially in the fall. Since I work from

home I’m usually in leggings and a workout top during the day but once the temps

drop a bit I get out all of the sweaters and pair them with leggings or jeans and boots

or slip-ons.

Long and short-sleeve tees are a big staple in my closet and I’ll throw on a blazer or

a scarf to dress it up a bit. To me, there is nothing better than sitting out on the

porch in a comfy yet cute outfit, enjoying the crisp fall air and a glass of wine!

Photos by: Caroline Ro Photography