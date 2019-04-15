Does the Carpet Have to Match the Drapes?

by Ashley E. Postek

(a non-expert who works with experts at Advanced Window Fashions)

First, get your mind out of the gutter. I’m obviously talking about decorating duh. I thought we were all more mature than this I am very disappointed (teehee). Let’s talk about your décor and whether or not you have to “MATCH ALL THE THINGS”?! The answer is no. Whew that was a lot of work. I answered the important question and now I’m going to go for a run. Enjoy the rest of your day!

Just kidding I don’t run, my spirit animal is a koala. Now back to the topic at hand. There is no right or wrong answer when it comes to decorating. You can mix styles, patterns, textures, and lions and tigers and bears. You can follow the KISS (Keep It Simple Stupid) rule and…well…keep it simple. It’s your home and your lifestyle, so YOU DO YOU BOO. That being said, there are a few “non-expert” tips I’m going to give to help save some time, money, headache, and arguments with people whose taste is only in their mouth.

1. “Keep your receipts for more than 5 seconds Ashley!!!” – a quote from my Mom. How many times have you bought a blue ceramic fish then found an even bluer ceramic fish to replace it three days later? Now that first fish is feeling blue (just not the right shade) and haunting your office closet never getting to fulfill its destiny until you sell it on FB Marketplace eight months later. I know I’m not the only one (no matter what my Mom tells me). It wasn’t until recently that I started (gasp!) keeping my receipts and (gasp!) returning things. It has opened up “a whoooole neeeew woooorld” where I don’t have buyer’s remorse and I am more careful with my initial purchases. Chalk it up to attempting to be more responsible and “adult” better but it took me a long time and a lot of trips to Goodwill to get here.

2. “Where did your pineapples go?! Why are there cranes here now?!” – a quote from my Mom. Two words: Pinterest research. Do you know how many times I’ve been in a store and bought random items because they made me happy and smile and I wondered where they had been all my life? I’ll tell you where they had been…hiding within the “Seven Layers of Pinterest”. I never had a clue they were out there but Pinterest knew. Pinterest always knows. Now I’ve spent a ton of money redoing a perfectly cute pineapple office I was “meh ok” with to a crane/marsh theme I absolutely love and could have had from Day 1. If only I had asked Pinterest for help sooner (#alwaysremember/#neverforget). I know you barely escaped the last time you got sucked into Pinterest, but making some boards and spending some time looking around will help you take a broad idea (or no idea really) and narrow it down to a decorating theme you’ll love. If Pinterest isn’t your thing, take magazine clippings and start an idea folder. Just don’t let Pinterest see you using tangibles for reference…they’re always watching.

3. “Why are there baskets on your wall? I don’t get it.” – a quote from my Mom. Guess what Mom!?! You don’t have to get it! You just have to love me and support my decisions even if they don’t make sense to you, including baskets on my wall (which she absolutely does but I like to kid). But I am serious about the whole, “YOU DO YOU BOO”, when it comes to decorating. You have to live in your space, so fill it with items and colors and textures that make YOU happy. I don’t like to run (#koalalife) but I’m not going to tell someone who loves to run that they’re CRAZY (I’ll just say it in my head and behind their back but that’s beside the point). I especially won’t tell them they’re craycray when they never asked my opinion on running in the first place. And if they do happen to ask, it’s usually rhetorical and they don’t really care about my opinion they’re just trying to be polite and include me. But don’t get it twisted, they are going to run whether I like it or not, and all I need to do is support their decision and maybe cheer them on in “whatever-k” they’re participating in next. I don’t need to understand or like it (which I really really don’t so stop asking me to join you on a run Amber). I just need to remember that they like to run and I love them anyway and it’s their body and they will happily deal with the shin splints. In closing after that convoluted analogy, I hope these tips will help you sooner rather than later. Time for a nap #koalalife.