

For this issue, I enjoyed talking with women who embrace their natural glow, going in front of the camera without makeup to show us that beauty comes from within. From their 20s to their 60s, each woman embraced the stage of life she is in, saying she’s learned to be more confident and more present, and to make smarter decisions for herself and her family. Celebrate your natural glow by posting your own no-makeup self-portrait and tag @skirtCharleston.

Our intern, Livi Lesch, interviewed fellow high school students who are involved in the Center for Women’s SheStrong program. The girls in the program don’t want to wait until they are older to have a voice in the community. They want to speak up now and start working to create change that will benefit them for the rest of their lives.

I hope our August – Age is Just a Number – issue encourages you to march to your own beat. Don’t feel pressured to meet other people’s expectations or adhere to artificial deadlines and timetables. Do what feels best for you. You are never too old or too young to live your best life and help make a difference for others.

Cover artist: Whitney Stoddard is best known for her Tea Collection, inspired by classic design elements and all things vintage. Each piece in the tea collection begins with a staining process using tea from the Charleston Tea Plantation. The tea-stained paper becomes a canvas for Whitney’s intricate female figures. Her pieces combine unique movement and figures using charcoal and graphite sketch, acrylic paint and India ink. Whitney strives to create unique, “je ne sais quoi” expressions and sentiment through minimal paintbrush strokes. Her work personifies the power of simplicity. She graduated from Furman University and studied at The Watkins College of Art, Design & Film in Nashville. She lives in Charleston with her husband, 2-year-old daughter and cockapoo.