5 Sarcastic “W’s” of Window Treatment Shopping

by Ashley E. Postek (a non-expert who works with experts)

Who: Who actually enjoys selling this stuff!

We do! No really, this isn’t a, “I would just looove to help you organize your closet I’m not busy at all” or “of course I can drop everything to come help you paint swatch a wall”. We actually love what we do. We love helping you understand what the window treatment buying process entails so you don’t get blindsided or overwhelmed.

No one needs another pair of shoes they just HAD to have because they were on sale and the store was going out of business and the sales rep said it was a retired style and you open your closet 5 years later and they’re covered in dust and sadness. Everyone at Advanced Window Fashions has been there (some of us more than others…cough, me, cough), so we want to make sure you have the best experience you can possibly have when shopping with us. There should be zero pressure in purchasing such a big investment for your home and lifestyle; and you want to make sure you have the right “fit” (see what I did there).

What: What the WHAT with all these options?!?!

There are a lot of choices. I mean A LOT. Colors, fabrics, textures, opacities, operating systems, and a partridge in a pear tree (not really but we could probably find you one). Do I need blackout? Do I not need blackout? What is blackout? Can my neighbors see me? Do I care if my neighbors see me (to each their own we don’t judge)? Will my treatments rise at the press of a button (yes)? Is there an app for that (yes, yes there is)? Do those shades match my wall color? Do I even like my wall color? Maybe I should change my wall color. Blue seems nice.

Having someone to walk you through all of the ins and outs is crucial. You are strong and independent and you could rule the world BUT don’t go it alone when buying window treatments.

When: When can we get this ball rolling?

Here’s where you really need to set your expectations low. I know your Mother probably told you, “set your expectations high…shoot for the moon…other positive reinforcement quotes”. Thinking you’ll be able to have a two week turnaround time on CUSTOM window treatments is just ludicrous, LUDICROUS I SAY!

We can work with you during the build stage to hardwire your home for motorization and automation (sounds super fancy and techy huh?). We can help you if you’ve been in your house for 50 years and you just realized how much you hate your shag carpet and purple velvet drapery with gold-etched lions stalking the plains.

Make sure you have the correct timeline in mind when you start shopping. We’re talking 3-4 weeks at least just to be safe. If you’re looking at shutters or drapery it can sometimes take longer. We like to under promise and over deliver here at Advanced Window Fashions, but we’re not magicians and clowns scare us. Just be aware of your time constraints and set your expectations accordingly.

Where: Where the heck are my window treatments?

Sigh….

Why: Why am I doing this again?

Window treatments can make or break a room (no pressure but seriously they can and will). They can be there for the life of your home. They can sit quietly in the background and you don’t even realize they’re adding cohesion to your space. They can be a focal point in a room and grab all of the attention, even grab it away from your designer ottoman or antique statue of that “Random Roman Guy”.

Yes, there is a lot involved and that’s why there are experts out there to help you. We may not know everything but we do know no one likes living in a fishbowl (unless you do then we don’t judge).