Mamas are pretty badass. They know how to make a bad day brighter, advise on tough situations, provide strength in weak moments, the list goes on. Maternal figures can be acquired through nature or through life; however, they come into your life for a purpose. I’ve compiled some great songs to honor our mamas. May it be a lovely tribute from Brandi Carlile or a dance party brought to you by Kesha, let’s celebrate the ladies that are pretty rad.