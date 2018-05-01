May – The Motherhood Issue

Happy Mother’s Day! This issue is dedicated to all the mothers who keep it real, the ones who acknowledge caring for children is not always easy, who cry – and later laugh – at the many mistakes they’ve made along the way, the ones who reach out for support when they need it and then offer a steadying hand to a younger mother when they can. You are more than enough. Here’s to our husbands, partners, girlfriends, sisters, brothers and cousins – everyone who has ever been there to babysit, change a diaper or just listen. We couldn’t do it without you. Here’s to our own mothers. As we get older, we have a greater appreciation for all the time and the energy you devoted to raising us: the carpools, the recitals, the practices, the neatly packed lunches, the baked goods, the science projects and the many sleepless nights. Thank you for your wisdom and your unending patience. The lessons you taught us will stay with us always.

Cover artist:

Rebecca Hinson is a contemporary illustrator and oil painter living in Charleston.

An early passion for art led Rebecca to take private art lessons and experiment with different mediums. Shortly after graduating from the College of Charleston, she began her professional career as a freelance artist concentrating in oil paints. Over some years Rebecca transitioned to fashion illustration, one of her original passions. She works in gouache watercolor and pen to create pieces inspired by the South, travel, fashion and animals. Her clients include individuals and businesses. She creates wedding, pets, and people portraits as well as branding, advertising, and logo work. She accepts commissions and sells primarily through her website.

Rebecca lives with her husband, Derek, and their two kitties, Luna and Eva Snow.

www.rebeccahinson.com

Instagram: @rebeccahinson