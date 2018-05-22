How the Gilmore Girls Taught Me to be a Mother

By: Katherine Hanson

Some of us weren’t given the best role models when it comes to being a mother.

Some of us unfortunate ones have to look elsewhere for the right guides in

motherhood. Even, sometimes, to the most unlikely of places.

Even, sometimes, to a fictional television series.

My teen years, particularly those early ones, were not happy. My parents had just

divorced, and neither of them had the will nor the personality to soften its ever-

emanating blow. My mom, who had always been cold and distant with me before

the divorce, seemed to have grown in her resentment since. I felt very lonely and

sad most of the time. But mainly, I had this depressing feeling that no one could

understand how isolating it felt to feel so unloved by your own mother.

That is, until one rainy Thursday evening in the Fall of 2000, when a new show came

on the air, called Gilmore Girls.

For those of you who have never seen what I’m doing to call the greatest show of the

twenty-first century, it is about a single mother named Lorelai Gilmore and her

relationship with her daughter Rory – who she gave birth to at age 16 – set in a

fictional small Connecticut town that is filled with unique personalities.

Throughout the show, this multi-generational comedy/drama often focuses on the

difficult relationship between Lorelai and her high society parents – namely her

mother, Emily.

I’m going to try to put into words what this show has meant to me, at that time then,

and still now to this day. Gilmore Girls was like a massive breath of fresh air – and a

long awaited exhale, all at the same time. I had never before seen such a strained

mother-daughter relationship portrayed on television the way that it played out in

the series. All that I had seen before on TV were loving, nurturing relationships

between mother and daughter. This, I thought upon seeing the show for the first

time, is something I can relate to. I saw Lorelai struggle to find common ground with

her passive aggressive mother, and try to make peace with the rigid way in which

her prideful parents raised her. And I watched in awe as she transformed that

dysfunction into the loving, down-to-earth way she raised her own daughter Rory.

The down-to-earth, witty dialogue of the show is what had caught my attention. But

it was the strained dynamic between Lorelai and her mother Emily that had me

hooked.

So week after week, I tuned into the Gilmore Girls. I sang along to the beloved

theme song by Carole King, and would nestle into the couch to watch the show,

much like one might sink into the loving embrace of a parent. In a strange way, it

gave me an incredible amount of relief and encouragement to know that I wasn’t

alone in struggling to feel loved by my mother, even if it was a fictional show. It

helped me to know at my young age that I wasn’t crazy or simply unlovable – but

that some people are simply incapable of loving you the way you need to be loved.

And that it isn’t your fault.

Lorelai Gilmore showed me the kind of mother I wanted to be: a mother who was

strong and confident, yes – but also capable of tenderness, compassion, and

understanding. Having been forced into the ill-fitting debutant role by her mother,

she encouraged her own daughter to be everything she already was, not merely to

be a clone of herself. She was willing to make mistakes, to be vulnerable to her

daughter, and best of all, she knew when a night in of movie watching and junk food

is sometimes just what the soul needs to set things right again. Ultimately, she gave

me a roadmap for how to survive and channel my pain into cultivating my own

community for myself, and into outstanding childhood for a child of my own

someday.

I’ve been blessed with an over-abundance of motherly role models since those early

years of the Gilmore Girls who have shown me what mothering-done-right looks like

from a variety of angles: my stepmother Alexis, my best friend’s mother Kathy, and

the special mothers of two different ex-boyfriends of mine, Joyce, and Kathy.

These amazing women have helped shape my understanding of what motherhood

is. They picked up where my own mother left off, filling in the blanks for the many

questions yet to be answered.

Perhaps being a mother sometimes has nothing to do with biology, but rather

everything to do with the ability to see a child in need of love, to relate, and to

respond with unconditional love, encouragement and guidance.

And maybe, every once in a while, it has something to do with a Gilmore girl.