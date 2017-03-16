Wonderful Wandering

I absolutely LOVE where I live. It’s an amazing place…I’ve lived in Charleston for nearly 14 years, and there is so much that I enjoy about our Lowcountry life! BUT…sometimes I need a change of scenery, a new city, different flavors, sights and sounds to get my creativity recharged and to tap into new inspiration. A few weeks ago, I decided I was in need of all of that and I booked 2 plane tickets to Boston. Everyone was shocked that we were flying north during the winter…they thought we had lost our minds and possibly chanced freezing to death. I laughed. Of course I knew it was going to be cold, but thats kind of what I was looking for…a total change of pace and new place to explore. So we packed our warmest clothes, borrowed the items we didn’t own and jumped on a plane with an appetite we were looking to fulfill!

Our trip was everything I had hoped for! We found a very cool boutique hotel right in the heart of downtown called, Kimpton Nine Zero http://ninezero.com we LOVED our stay at this property! It was beautiful, cool, swanky, sophisticated, comfortable, conveniently located and had a fantastic staff (I highly recommend staying here the next time you are in Boston)! We had no agenda except to explore! We ate our away around the city and enjoyed every plate along the way. We dined on Massachusetts oysters near the harbor, dim sum and dumplings from China Town, prize worthy plates from award winning restaurants in the South End and enjoyed tasty tapas in Cambridge! Needless to say…we came home with full bellies and enjoyed it all! We explored museums, enjoyed riding the trolley system throughout the city and soaked in a few history lessons along the way…it was such a fun filled weekend of wandering and exactly everything my soul had longed for.

I always say there are 3 worthwhile things you should feel good about spending your money on: education, traveling and great food! This is my simple recipe for a happy and fun filled life! Cheers to Wonderful Wandering!!!

Here is a list of some must hit, highlights in Boston: