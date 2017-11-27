What to Do with All Those Thanksgiving Leftovers

After an intense day ( nay, week? ) of feasting with family, I’m not only tired of cooking, I’m also tired of eating what was already cooked! Turkey, dressing, puddings, pies, and more: my fridge is still full with the odds and ends of a fabulous Thanksgiving feast.

Except I’m absolutely sick of eating it.

So what’s a foodie to do? Re-purpose those leftovers into something fabulous!

My favorite way to repurpose turkey leftovers is to make a turkey salad filled with fresh herbs, walnuts, and grapes. I love to eat this stuff chilled, on buttery crackers or in lettuce cups, but for a special treat, buy some real croissants from a local bakery to make sandwiches.

Bonus points if you mysteriously find perfectly sweet, ripe strawberries at the market in late November to serve on the side.

Of course, this recipe works wonderfully for any time of the year, and particularly well for using up the bits of rotisserie chicken that my husband mysteriously will not eat the night we buy it, but has no problem devouring when mixed up into this “salad”. Considering that I forgot about those pieces for years and just chucked them with the rest of the carcass, I consider any meal with this leftover salad a free dinner!

And consequently don’t think twice about springing for those fancy croissants to make it feel a little more special.

Leftover Turkey Salad

3 cups chopped leftover turkey or chicken

1/2 cup grapes, sliced

1/4 cup walnuts, chopped

3/4 cup mayonnaise ( Hellman’s y’all )

2 Tablespoons dijon

1/2 teaspoon fresh, chopped tarragon leaves

1 Tablespoon lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon cracked pepper

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix vigorously until combined. Half of the mayonnaise may be substituted for greek yogurt if you aren’t opposed to a little more tang and fewer calories in your dish. Since I like this on a croissant, I figure the extra mayonnaise isn’t going to make or break the calorie bank at that point.

Some of my other favorite leftover-makeover dishes are:

What are you favorite ways to use up those leftover Thanksgiving delights?