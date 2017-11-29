What is the unique flavor of YOU?

By Emily Cassel

When I first started my coaching business online in 2014, I didn’t know much about where the path would lead me. The only thing I did know for certain was that I wanted everything I did to feel like a true extension of me.

I wanted to infuse my own personal flavor into everything that I created, led, + shared with the world to feel like an extension of my unique soul’s purpose and mission.

I desired everything to feel fully authentic and like ME, and not like so much of what I saw that felt like regurgitated information, similar branding, and other women masquerading as versions of someone who’d “made it big” that they admired.

What I continue to see in my work coaching women change-makers, leaders, + entrepreneurs is that our true power lies in our most authentic expression. Being fully ourselves is the most sexy, captivating, alluring, magnetic, + beautiful thing we can be in this world.

The chance of being born in this particular time, place, and circumstance, as YOU, is roughly 1 in 400 trillion. That’s a pretty special probability that I never take lightly when thinking about my own purpose and authentic expression as a woman, and that I love to remind my clients of in our work together.

Another powerful reminder I give myself constantly is that we are ALL leaders, whether we are aware of it or not. Regardless of whether it’s a conscious effort, the way we show up to situations and the energy we embody and bring to the table has a direct impact on others who interact with us at any level — whether that’s in person, on social media, or on our websites.

Whether you’re running a business, a family, a single life, or anything else, the most important part of your role as the leader of yourself is showing up fully as yourself.

So, what is YOUR unique flavor and essence that you contribute to the world?

Pull out your journal + ask yourself the following questions to help get you started in your discovery + clarification process:

What are all the roles I play in my life? (example: mother, daughter, wife, entrepreneur, sister, etc.)

Of all of these roles, in which do I feel most alive, present, + expressive?

If I could only experience ONE emotion each day, what would be my favorite emotion to feel?

What do I believe about what it means to be a woman?

If I could have it any way I want it, what would I actively choose to believe about what it means to be a woman?

What am I doing when I feel like my absolute best self?

What do I do that brings out the parts of myself I’m not proud of or that are harmful to myself or others?

Thinking back to my childhood, what did I always love to do? What did I love about it?

How do I aim to impact and influence others? How do I desire others to feel in my presence?

What is a problem that I see in the world, my community, or the lives of others that breaks my heart?

If I didn’t care about what others thought of me (including my family, close friends, + co-workers), what would I do differently?

Where do I currently hold myself back from saying what’s really on my mind, feeling what’s really in my heart, or doing what I really feel called to do?

If I had an identical twin who was living life fully expressed, free, + powerfully, what would she be doing differently than I am right now? What would her average day look like, how would she feel, and what would she spend her free time doing?

What am I most grateful for in my life?

What am I devoted to in my life?