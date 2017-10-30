Top 20 Places to Unplug in Charleston

Author: Emily Cassel

It’s no secret that pulling ourselves away from our phones and computers, and being fully present with others and with ourselves can be a challenge for all of us in the fast-paced world we live in.

Fortunately, here in Charleston we have SO many opportunities to unplug from technology and plug into nature, self-care, and the beauty our region has to offer.

Whether I’m grabbing my journal or a good book and heading outside, getting creative, or just appreciating the beauty of the lowcountry with loved ones (or solo), this list offers variety and new ways to get unplugged all year ‘round.

I can’t wait to hear your thoughts, as well as your favorite spots in the comments!

Kudu Coffee & Craft Beer

You won’t find wifi here, but you will find the encouragement to read a book, enjoy the outdoor courtyard space, and connect with other humans (and possibly some animal friends, too).

http://www.kuducoffeeandcraftbeer.com/

Angel Oak Tree

This 400-500 year old beauty will have you in total awe of her majesty that you’ll be challenged to think of much else. Bring your lunch, a book, a journal, or a friend and sit at one of the picnic tables to enjoy the view!

http://www.angeloaktree.com/

Pitt Street Bridge

Shhh… don’t tell anyone I told you about this one! This hidden gem in the Old Village of Mt. Pleasant used to be a trolley bridge connecting Mt. Pleasant and Sullivan’s Island, but is now an awesome spot for a romantic sunset picnic, an afternoon of fishing, kayaking, or even an outdoor workout or yoga practice.

https://experiencemountpleasant.com/explore/pitt-street-bridge/

The Charleston Tea Plantation

I had the best day exploring the tea plantation! Forty-five minute trolley tours are just $10 per person and include unlimited tea samples while you’re on the property. The drive out to Wadmalaw Island is just magical, so be sure to account for a leisurely pace with time to stop and explore along the way. Roll the windows down, queue up your favorite playlist, and enjoy!

http://www.charlestonteaplantation.com/

Still Soul Studio

Re-opening December 2017 on King Street, this meditation studio is a total gem! Classes and events are available, so take a class, have a cup of tea, and peruse their library.

https://www.stillsoulstudio.com/

Urban Yoga Charleston

Located on upper King Street right by West Elm, this impeccably designed studio is sure to feel like home as soon as you walk through the door. Since the studio features therapeutic eco-friendly infrared Radiant Heat, you can practice here consistently without feeling depleted like other heated studios. Plus, grab some ginger cookies and tea after your practice, and make some awesome new friends!

http://urbanyogachs.com/

Mepkin Abbey

Need a weekend getwaway? Book a private retreat, a silent retreat, or attend a guided retreat at Mepkin Abbey to truly unplug. You’ll have access to the whole gorgeous property, as well as your private room in the new St. Francis Retreat Center, which includes a bed, desk, reading chair, and private bath.

http://mepkinabbey.org/wordpress/

Biking on Kiawah Island Trails

With 30 miles of bike trails and 10 miles of beach to bike on, you can surely make a day of biking on Kiawah and scoping out the abundance of the landscape’s natural beauty.

https://www.sctrails.net/trails/trail/kiawah-island-bike

Lotus Healing Center

From thai massage, to herbal medicine, to crystal workshops and akashic record readings, Lotus is the perfect place to unplug and receive guidance around the health of your mind, body, and spirit. Just an hour is sure to recharge you!

http://www.lotuscharleston.com/

Charleston SUP Safaris

You can’t take your phone on a SUP tour of the beautiful Folly River… and you wouldn’t want to! The views are incredible, and you’ll learn a lot about the salt marsh ecosystem and local wildlife from the tour guides at Charleston SUP Safaris. Rent your own, take a tour, or send the kiddos to summer camp here to spread the love of being unplugged.

http://www.charlestonsupsafaris.com/

MylkBar

MylkBar is one of my favorite “quick-fix” places to unplug for just an hour or two. Not only will you be offered a glass of rose, but since this is a nontoxic and eco-friendly environment, you won’t be distracted by the smell of harsh chemicals or fumes that often accompany a trip to the nail salon.

https://www.mylk.bar/

Shaka Surf School

Ready to finally brave the ocean and learn to surf? Shaka Surf School is the place to do just that! Unplug and connect with the ocean, so you can embody those chill surfer vibes off the board and in your normal life, too.

http://www.shakasurfschool.com/

Petaloso

Attend a floral arranging workshop, or book one of your own with some girlfriends! There’s just something about arranging flowers that allows you to unplug and appreciate the beauty of the little things in life. And the gorgeous scents help, too!

http://wearepetaloso.com/

Music Farm

This may be my favorite venue in Charleston to see live music. The setting is intimate, and incredible talent comes through the doors every single week. If you need a night out to unplug, Music Farm is a great spot.

https://www.musicfarm.com/

Saturday Night Oyster Roast at Morgan Creek Grill

During oyster season, Morgan Creek Grill offers my absolute favorite place to unplug. It’s hard to check your phone when you’re shucking oysters all night! The oyster roasts are outdoors, with live music, right on the harbor of Isle of Palms. It feels like a neighborhood oyster roast, even though it’s hosted by a restaurant. Don’t forget to cap off your night with s’mores on the fire!

https://www.morgancreekgrill.com/

Middleton Place

Browse “the most interesting and most important garden in America,” say hello to the animals in the stableyards, or schedule a getaway to The Inn at Middleton Place. Take a book or a journal with you and use Middleton as your muse.

https://www.middletonplace.org/

Sullivan’s Island Beach

All you need is a beach chair, a good book, + some shades… and maybe some snacks from The Co-op before you head out. Take a walk, watch the sunset, or just lounge.

https://www.charlestoncvb.com/beaches/sullivans-island/

Folly Beach County Park

Head out for a day in the sun solo or with friends, or catch an evening yoga class at the Pelican Watch Pavilion.

https://www.ccprc.com/61/Folly-Beach-County-Park

Sail on the Schooner Pride

This peaceful 2-hr sunset sail of the Charleston Harbor is my favorite way to see the city. There’s wine and beer offered for purchase on board, as well as light refreshments. The views are breathtaking, and it’s sure to be a memory for your busy mind to retreat back to during a hectic workweek.

https://www.schoonerpride.com/

Candlefish

Candlefish workshops are the absolute BEST! I love attending solo, or with family or friends. Attend a candle making workshop or a maker break workshop featuring a local “maker” in the community.

https://www.candlefish.com/