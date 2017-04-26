To Everything There is a Season

I did it again, I bailed. It took an intervention of sorts from my hubby…”Sarah, you have got to stop, you are running non-stop and are totally over-committed.” I was working full-time, working my Beautycounter business, painting wooden signs, make t-shirts and bags for friends, training and coordinating a team of 42 women for a 70-mile relay race, being a mom and lastly, being a wife.

Truthfully I didn’t even realize it until I spent an un-planned week away from everything, in the middle-of-nowhere Canada with very little internet access or phone service. The time-away was very unexpected and all happened so fast that I had no time to plan or prepare for anything. I received a call from my cousin the day-after the relay race at 8:30am, very un-like her, but I didn’t even think twice about it. I picked up the phone in typical Sarah fashion, “wow, 8:30 on a Sun morning, to what do I owe this pleasure!?” let’s just say that the tone coming back to me wasn’t the same. “Sarah, it’s Deda, the nursing home called Mom yesterday and said that she stopped eating last week, she’s not doing well at all and you need to come up.” The rest of the morning was a whirlwind of phone calls, trying to figure out the best way to get to St. Andrews, New Brunswick and throwing clothes in a suitcase. I was at the airport within 4 hours of getting the call from Katy, heading to Boston to rent a car and drive the 6 hours to St. Andrews. The poor man at security asked where I was going and if I was excited and I burst out crying – I think that’s when it truly hit me, I was going to say good-bye to my Grandmother.

Deda (the nickname that her “magnificent seven” grandchildren called her) was the matriarch of our family, she had this way of bringing us all together, and one-by-one we all made it up to her that week. We came from Boston, Atlanta, England, California, Charleston and Charlotte. The last time we were all together was 11 years ago when her husband, our Grandad passed away. Not everyone made it in time to be by her bedside as she took her last breath Tuesday evening, but she knew that they were all on their way. Watching Deda take her last breath is something that I will never, ever forget and I’m so glad that I was there to say good-bye.

We spent the next couple days sharing memories and talking about Deda and everything that she brought to our family. The things she went through growing up in England during World War II, raising my dad and aunt while living in one bedroom (all 4 of them), emigrating to Canada to be closer to her children and grandchildren, the fact that she ALWAYS had candy in her purse, the love that her and grandad shared, how all of our spouses thought of her as their Grandmother too and most of all, how much love and support she showed to every single one of us. If we were having a bad day, we could pick up the phone and Deda could make it all better. Her hugs cured anything and her smile would light up a room.

She would have been 90 in September, which means that I have had 36 wonderful years with her, memories that will last a life time and both of my girls have pictures with her which they will treasure forever.

The week away, while it was hard, also taught me so much. I came away knowing that I have to slow down and start making my husband and daughters a priority in my life. All the other stuff is just that, stuff…it comes and goes, but family lasts a life-time.

I’m beginning to feel like myself again, I feel like I’ve got my “mo-jo” back and I’m ready to conquer this next season in life!

I know that Deda has her hand in this and is helping me through this season and wants nothing but the best for me and my family!