Valentine’s Day is a special day for me as it is also my anniversary. Whether you are celebrating love with your partner or your friends and family, the most important thing is to celebrate the love around us and to do it in style. To give you some inspiration for your Valentine’s Day Celebration, we have advice from a few of Charleston’s top tastemakers. You can’t go wrong with advice from expert southern hostesses. Hope you enjoy your Valentine’s Day!

When entertaining for such a sweet occasion, keep it fun. I love to go middle school goes grown up. Break out the good china but have wax seals that look like kisses and a s.w.a.k. for the stationery elements. If this is a sensitive day for everyone, then maybe a heart-shaped pinata is appropos as long as it’s filled with chocolates 😉 Rose is also perfect for a fete on a day filled with pink.

Candice Hilse, Owner, YOJ Events

Hosting a party at home, stop into The Market at Hamby for everything you need to put on an impressive Valentine’s Day dinner for your friends and loved ones. With meal solutions spanning from homestyle short ribs to Lowountry shrimp and grits, gourmet meets hand-crafted right in your own dining room. Pair our exclusive, Bethany Nunn chocolates or our assorted mini tarts with our curated wine selection. These sweet treats will make your valentine feel the love. Our raspberry cheesecake mousse is equal parts delicious, as it is beautiful. The bold red fruit color adds to the fun holiday theme.

Candice Wigfield, Managing Director of Hamby Catering & Events.

My essentials for the perfect hosting the perfect Valentine’s Day dinner include the prettiest pink flowers, my favorite sweet treats from Sugar Bakeshop & a few bottles of bubbly, of course! Mimi Striplin, Founder, Tiny Tassell

Accenting with shades of pinks and reds without overdoing it is very important. Mauve and Blush are popular shades every Valentine’s season. (Ashley, EventWorks Rentals)

