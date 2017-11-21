Tips for Hosting a Friendsgiving With Help from Charleston Tastemakers

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and we know some of you may be hosting a Friendsgiving. Today we are giving you some last minute tips to get your Friendsgiving plans in order. We asked some of the Charleston area’s most stylish ladies for a little advice on hosting a Friendsgiving and they did not disappoint. Whether you are planning a Friendsgiving or Thanksgiving, these tips are exactly what you need to plan your Thanksgiving dinner.

Stephanie Gibbs, Owner + Lead Designer, Stephanie Gibbs Events Make sure to have a statement centerpiece on your table! Forage beautiful fall foliage out of your yard and add some fresh flowers from your local farmer’s market or grocery. Candice Wigfield, President, Hamby Catering & Events “When I’m entertaining, I want to be able to relax and focus on the friends and family, instead of being a slave to the stove. My go-to for the bird and all the fixings is to order from Hamby Catering; their home-cooked bourbon smoked turkey and cranberry orange relish have become favorites with my crew over the years! Less cooking means more time for drinking wine with friends! Gobble Gobble Y’all!”

Katherine Frankstone, Owner & Chief Baker, Grey Ghost Bakery

The best Friendsgiving I ever had was the first year I lived in Chicago and all the newbie bankers had to work on the Friday after Thanksgiving so we couldn’t go home for the holiday. We all brought our favorite family dishes, and since most of us were from the South, most dishes resonated with all of us but it was fun to see the differences in the recipes. It was a great way to create a new “family” holiday!

Candice Hilse, Director, Home Asset Management, GraceWorks Friendsgiving is all about the relaxed and fun magic of breaking bread with your besties. I love incorporating comfort and tradition for my guests through their favorite side dishes or beverages. It encourages conversation as everyone shares their favorite memories and traditions with each other. Renee Givens, Lush Floral & Event Stylists No need to go overboard with decor details to make your festive friendsgiving beautiful;keep it simple, stress-free and organic by decorating with a mix of mini pumpkins andgourds with candles wrapped in fresh herbs like sage and rosemary finished with rustic twine or colorful ribbon. If florals are your jam there are many grocery stores or membership warehouse retailers that carry beautiful premade floral seasonal bouquets – all you need to do is unwrap, trim, slip into a vase and fluff; no time for a DIY fail then you can also purchase gorgeous fall inspired arrangements from your local florist that will still leave you looking like the greatest hostess on the block.

Gillian Mechling, Agency Manager, Momentum Marketing All hail, Friendsgiving! Keep yourself sane during the holidays and put together a list of the “friend-faves”. Send it out in an email or Facebook group; that way, everyone is on the same page about expectations! This takes care of allergies, requests, questions and it extends to décor, libations, food and the F-U-N.

Mimi Striplin, Owner, The Tiny Tassel

An assortment of mini pies, a colorful table setting & lots of bubbly are always my picks for making Friendsgiving fun & memorable!

VENDOR CREDITS: