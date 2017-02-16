Blog

The Sweetest Things…

By Candice Herriott · On No Comments

The entire month of FEBRUARY somehow translates into this notion of: VALENTINES MONTH. I have spent the majority of my life wavering between loving or oppositely hating this month…(of LOVE).  I think its because until recently I was looking for someone else to fulfill for me what Valentines Day was supposed to mean and be. Then something happened, I’m pretty sure its around the time I came a mother…but I can’t pin point it. At some point in the last few years I realized that I needed to stop waiting for someone to come and give me a fabulous day of being showered with pink hearts and red balloons, dinner and candy…

I needed to make my own day. I realized that if there is something I’m wanting or waiting for…then I should just make it happen for myself. Sadly to my dismay…there probably isn’t a prince on a white horse riding up from the sunset with 4 dozen red roses…all hand picked just for me!!! And thats ok…because if I want to enjoy a sunset from a great view…then I’ll ride my bike to the park a few roads from my house…theres a great view there! If I want some hand picked roses…then I can grow my own! If I want chocolate covered strawberries…then we will go out into the backyard and I’ll ask my daughter to help me pick some and I will find a recipe!

 

Especially being a mother now…I get to make a special day for my daughter and share that with her. At certain points of my life (usually when I was single) I found myself despising all the Valentines Day crap that seemed to surround me everywhere I went (from the grocery store to the park)…now I relish in the fact it lasts an entire month! I can’t get enough of it! Nothing makes me happier than setting a special dinner table for my daughter and I with candy hearts, red camellias and heart printed napkins! I set up a special spread for her the other day and she asked me why did I make the table look fancy, it wasn’t Valentines Day yet??? I responded, “It doesn’t have to be a special day to make a day special. I did it because I thought it was fun and festive and I wanted to!” She smiled and I knew…this is one of the life lessons she will take with her forever.

XoXo Happy month of LOVE! Embrace it!

  

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

You will need:

  1. 20 strawberries
  2. 1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips or white vanilla baking chips
  3. 1 teaspoon of shortening

Directions:

  1. Rinse berries and let them dry completely. Set to dry on paper towel.
  2. Line baking tray with wax paper.
  3. In saucepan melt chocolate and shortening over LOW heat, stirring constantly, once melted remove from heat.
  4. Dip each individual strawberry into the chocolate and place on wax paper lined baking tray.
  5. Refrigerate for about half an hour or until chocolate is firm.

