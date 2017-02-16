The entire month of FEBRUARY somehow translates into this notion of: VALENTINES MONTH. I have spent the majority of my life wavering between loving or oppositely hating this month…(of LOVE). I think its because until recently I was looking for someone else to fulfill for me what Valentines Day was supposed to mean and be. Then something happened, I’m pretty sure its around the time I came a mother…but I can’t pin point it. At some point in the last few years I realized that I needed to stop waiting for someone to come and give me a fabulous day of being showered with pink hearts and red balloons, dinner and candy…

I needed to make my own day. I realized that if there is something I’m wanting or waiting for…then I should just make it happen for myself. Sadly to my dismay…there probably isn’t a prince on a white horse riding up from the sunset with 4 dozen red roses…all hand picked just for me!!! And thats ok…because if I want to enjoy a sunset from a great view…then I’ll ride my bike to the park a few roads from my house…theres a great view there! If I want some hand picked roses…then I can grow my own! If I want chocolate covered strawberries…then we will go out into the backyard and I’ll ask my daughter to help me pick some and I will find a recipe!

Especially being a mother now…I get to make a special day for my daughter and share that with her. At certain points of my life (usually when I was single) I found myself despising all the Valentines Day crap that seemed to surround me everywhere I went (from the grocery store to the park)…now I relish in the fact it lasts an entire month! I can’t get enough of it! Nothing makes me happier than setting a special dinner table for my daughter and I with candy hearts, red camellias and heart printed napkins! I set up a special spread for her the other day and she asked me why did I make the table look fancy, it wasn’t Valentines Day yet??? I responded, “It doesn’t have to be a special day to make a day special. I did it because I thought it was fun and festive and I wanted to!” She smiled and I knew…this is one of the life lessons she will take with her forever.

XoXo Happy month of LOVE! Embrace it!

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

You will need:

20 strawberries 1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips or white vanilla baking chips 1 teaspoon of shortening

Directions: