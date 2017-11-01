The Flavor Issue

A meal, especially around the holidays, has the power to bring us together under the same roof, around the same table. Food and its aromas bring back memories from childhood around a different table, but with familiar dishes served on top, recipes passed down from generation to generation. Stories are told. Memories are made. Memories that come back to us years later when we smell the same smells and taste the same dishes. Food can lead us to explore new flavors and textures. It can lead us to discover new neighborhoods, new cultures. A good meal can spark shared appreciation, conversation, and maybe even shared understanding. Dishes have the power to heal, to comfort, to make us strong, to renew our energy. A meal, after all, should be a celebration. A celebration of thanks, of life, of our senses. Food fosters friendship, camaraderie. At its very core, food is about giving. Food is one of the most fundamental expressions of love. Give thanks.

Cover artist

Natalie Taylor Humphrey

Natalie Taylor Humphrey is a contemporary artist living and creating in Charleston. After graduation from Clemson University with a bachelor’s in fine arts, Natalie began cultivating her creative passions in the Lowcountry. She works in an array of mediums, including painting with acrylics or oils and designing with fabrics and metals.

Most​ ​of​ ​Natalie’s​ ​collections​ ​celebrate​ ​women​ ​and​ ​imperfect​ ​beauty. They​ ​hold​ ​the​ ​gaze.​ ​They​ ​have​ ​the​ ​control. The​ ​ladies​ ​depicted​ ​are​ ​near​ ​symmetric,​ ​with​ ​a​ ​cross​ ​between​ ​chic​ ​graphic compositions​ ​and​ ​East​ ​Asian​ ​ink​ ​wash​ ​mark-making.​ ​

Natalie and her husband are working to ​open​​ ​a​ ​small country​ ​grocery​ ​store​ ​on​ ​Wadmalaw​ ​Island.​ Her​ ​artwork​ ​has​ ​been​ ​greatly influenced​ ​from​ ​the​ ​grocery​ ​store​ ​development​ ​process,​ ​and​ ​it​ ​is​ ​evident​ ​in​ ​her latest ​collections.​ ​Now​, her​ ​concepts​ ​not​ ​only​ ​include​ ​women,​ ​but​ ​food,​ ​community and​ ​culture,​ ​too.

artbynatalietaylor.com