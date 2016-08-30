The Drum Lesson

I despise activities that I’m not good at, heck I even avoid them. I’ve never been skating, paddle boarding, or even skiing; not because of the physical nature, but rather I do not feel the need to publicly humiliate myself. Being in a vulnerable position where my flaws are exposed is my worst nightmare; however, if I take just one step out of my comfort zone it could result in something pretty spectacular. So in order to test my limits, I will start in a realm I find comfort… Music.

As a music blogger, I always look for ways to expand and grow so why not try taking music lessons? I’ve never taken a formal music lesson, and this will provide a deeper understanding and appreciation for the bands and musicians I listen to. The instrument that immediately comes to my mind are the drums. They’re loud, the backbone to songs, and are all-around pretty darn cool.

I knew this venture would need a leader, so enter stage left… Daniel Crider. Veteran drummer of 26 years and member of local band, Dead27s, Daniel has given lessons for 9 years and the rightful choice to guide my musical hot mess express. His students range in ages and musical abilities, and I was blown away by one particular student, Ava.

Ava had the time slot before mine, and I couldn’t help but notice this 9 year old was really good. It was an intimidating sight and sound for this 32 year old that can barely hold the drum sticks properly. I was intrigued to know more about this mini drummer wonder. She started the drums when she was 4 years old, and knew this was the instrument for her. Why? She noticed there was a lack of female drummers and wanted to be one of the few. Through her eyes, girls tended to gravitate towards the piano and violin as they are more graceful and delicate instruments, whereas boys will choose drums and the trombone due to their louder and bolder nature. This did not deter Miss Ava. She fearlessly strikes the drums with a ferocious nature on her current lesson from drummer Cindy Blackman on Lenny Kravitz’s “Are You Gonna Go My Way”.

What a turn of events. I wanted to gain insight into the drums and possibly get a better understanding of music, but I got an even better lesson. While witnessing Ava diving head first, I became inspired. I can continue down my self-preservation path or take a step out of my own way. Yes, I avoid situations that may reveal my imperfections; however, by making one bold choice I can acquire some great results. I’m definitely not the next Dave Grohl, but the reward of being fearless was far greater than the drum skills I acquired. Connecting with Daniel and Ava gave me the courage to start second guessing my activity avoidance, and taking a step into a bold new world. Who knows what else I might try, but I’m ready to start.