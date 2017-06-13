The Art of Day Time to Summer Play Time

It’s 5pm and you are ready to leave work and head out for a few hours of the lowcoutry summer solstice. The only problem now is what to wear and the feeling is all too familiar: “I have nothing to wear……what did I even wear last summer…. I’m going to be late again.”

Transitioning wardrobes shouldn’t be anymore difficult than the decision to clock out, so for this month’s blog I wanted to share a few quick and easy tips for transforming any daytime apparel to playtime attire.

Accessorize

The majority of my days are spent working with kids which means comfort is key. For these days I typically like to wear loose and comfortable clothes that I can easily move around in and not have to worry too much if I end up leaving work covered in glitter and glue. To transition this look for a much needed happy hour, I changed shoes and accessorized with a statement pair of Mignonne Gavigan Lily Tassel Hoop Earrings. (Dress is currently on sale at GAP)

Layer Down

A few times a month I get to play the corporate executive role with a professional lunch and learn or university etiquette dinner. For most of these presentations I wear a Theory suite or a dress and blazer. To transition this look into a date night outfit, I took off the blazer and packed an extra smaller Chloe bag that can easily fit inside a work bag. (Top is Trina Turk)

Bring sexy back

This Tuckernuck skirt and Loeffler Randall pair of shoes have been my all-time favorite summer staples. I wear theme shopping, teaching, traveling, and everywhere in between. They are so versatile that they can be worn with a basic white tee to run errands or dressed up with a backless top to run to meet friends for a drink.

No Shoes No Problem

Being the Island girl that I am, my wardrobe wouldn’t be complete without the perfect beach cover up. The perfect cover up can be worn from brunch to the beach to Blues with or without the option for shoes. I found these watercolor wrap pants at Anthropologie and can’t wait to wear them in Jamaica next week.