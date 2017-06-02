We have a confession to make: We haven’t been able to get the lyrics to “Summer Nights” from “Grease” out of our heads the whole time we’ve been working on skirt!’s Summer Lovin’ issue.

School’s out. Beach days are in! The temperatures are heating up and the days are getting longer. We’re lured to our front porches, our backyards, our docks, our boats, the creeks, and the shore. There’s a change in our attitudes as we ease into a summer state of mind.

Summer sun, something’s begun, but, oh, those summer nights!

In our special double Summer Lovin’ issue, we invite you to escape your daily routine and discover seven surefire ways to seize the summer. Check out our calendars for don’t miss events happening throughout the summer.

Make your summer sizzle with our hot grilling tips for throwing a casual, backyard soirèe. Keep your cool with our sweet suggestions for frozen rosè and poptails.

Find our secrets for achieving a natural summer glow without the sun damage, incorporating fresh fruit into your diet, and turning up the heat on your fitness routine on our new beauty, health and fitness page.

Tell me more, tell me more!

Because it’s our Summer Lovin’ issue, we profiled two couples who love summer just about as much as they love each other. Get to know our very own skirt! girl, Susan Norfleet. She and her boyfriend, Dylan, founder of Nectar Sunglasses, show us how to live the sweet life. See how Russell and Caroline Robinson channel their love of all things surf and sand into the two lifestyle stores they own and Caroline’s swim line.



Don’t forget to take skirt!’s Girl’s Guide to Summer with you. It’s your companion for discovering the best of what summer has to offer. You’ll find girls-only activities and ways to pamper yourself, only-in-Charleston experiences and happening happy hours, fun activities to do with your family and ways to celebrate the men in your life on Father’s Day.

Hope you’re lovin’ summer as much as we are. Have a blast!