Take the Kids or Not?

It’s a conversation that happens in our house whenever the word ‘vacation’ comes up. Because let’s face it, mom and dad need a break every once-in-a-while, BUT, we want to make memories with our girls too.

When Sydney was 10 months old (and extremely portable), we actually went to Turks & Caicos with Patrick’s mom. The flights were super easy and the hotel was beautiful, but taking a 10 month old somewhere like that was WAY harder than we thought it was going to be. Not having her crib for her to sleep in, eating out for every meal and just not being ‘at home’ turned out to be more difficult than we had thought (and exhausting).

Gone are the days of laying by the pool, sipping on frozen drinks and relaxing! That girl was EVERYWHERE!!

So that was 3.5 years ago and guess what? We haven’t gone anywhere like that since. We’ve thrown around the idea of going to a family friendly, all-inclusive resort that has day camps and stuff, but just not sure if the girls are old enough. We were also SUPER close to pulling the trigger for Disney this year, but again worried that Parker wasn’t old enough so we decided to wait.

Then there’s always the ‘money’ talk about vacations because I’m all ready to go, and Patrick is pulling me back asking if it’s really the smartest decision right now? Yup honey – it sure is, ha ha! There’s so much we want to do to the house, but that’s boring and not immediate.

So this year, we’re heading to the family River House in West Jefferson, NC for a long weekend. We’re going to take the girls to Tweetsie one day, hang out in Blowing Rock for a day and then play in the river! We’re so excited to sneak away as a family, make memories and not break the bank doing it!

BUT – Mommy and Daddy will be taking a kid-free vacation next year for sure!!!