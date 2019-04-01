Take Charge

Dear Readers,

I had the opportunity to write about Enough Yoga led by Kennae Miller of Transformation Yoga and Kate Reutter Counts of Evolve Yoga in our October issue. And last month, I had the opportunity to participate in a class. It’s a powerful experience that I highly recommend.



Kennae and Kate lead you through yoga poses while asking you to think about how you feel, about where you feel, about issues such as race, privilege and living sustainably. They ask you to breathe out those emotions forcefully. They ask you to be grounded, to root yourself in the experiences of all those who have come before you, to do child’s pose, literally feeling the earth supporting you. And they ask you to consider what you can do to take action, to truly embody the idea of a warrior. We left at once mentally exhausted and recharged. The takeaway was that it’s always a good practice to put yourself in someone else’s shoes. And that sometimes it’s important to speak up, even when you’re afraid that you’re going to say the wrong thing. Don’t let fear hold you back. You will make mistakes along the way, but addressing issues head on is often better than doing nothing. The next class is April 20 at Fresh Future Farm.

It’s a very different type of work than the work we focus on in this issue, but more than what you do to earn a living, how you treat other people defines the person you are, how you will be remembered, what you teach your children.

It’s also an acknowledgment that women often do the difficult work of trying to build bridges, of nurturing, of communicating and collaborating to build understanding.

And it’s an awareness that all women should have the same opportunities to make the best decisions for themselves and their families – to be the boss of their lives.

In this issue, we celebrate all the types of work women do – from raising families, volunteering, teaching, creating art, serving in elected positions, owning businesses, leading companies and following their passions no matter where they lead. We think all women have the right to be anything they want to be. And we think we’re most successful when we’re supporting each other.

In this issue, you’ll find our annual Women at Work special section, where we invite women to share the goods and services they provide and tell us in their own words what makes them successful. We hope you’ll be inspired by their stories to reach for your own dreams.

Join us this month for Mugs for Moms at 10 a.m. April 13 at Cone 10 Studios as we brunch and enjoy coffee served in ceramic mugs created by local artists. The event benefits Postpartum Support Charleston. You’ll have the opportunity to register for the Moms’ Run on May 11, which also raises awareness about maternal mental health.

We’re also excited to host our second Skirt Book Club at 5:30 p.m. April 24 at Buxton Books, 2 Cumberland St. Tickets are $10 until April 5. I’ll be discussing the book “The Lost Girls of Paris” by Pam Jenoff with local author Patti Callahan Henry.

Finally, as we approach our 25th anniversary, we want to hear from you if you’ve been featured in Skirt magazine. Send an email to submissions@skirt.com with 25th anniversary in the subject line and let us know what month and year you were featured. If you have the article framed and hanging in your home or business, take a photo, post it on social media and tag @skirtcharleston. Use the hashtag #WhereIHangMySkirt.



Sincerely,

Shelley Hill Young

We’re often told, “You can be anything when you grow up,” and we’re firm believers in that encouraging sentiment that parents often express to their young children. Women can do and be anything we set our minds and hearts to. Our cover is a celebration of all types of jobs women hold, including construction worker, beekeeper, art therapist and the social innovation catalyst for a tech firm.

