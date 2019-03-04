Strike a Balance

Dear readers,

I recently celebrated my 45th birthday. Five years ago when I turned 40, I had a 4-month-old and was breastfeeding, so I wanted to sleep more than celebrate. Since then, I have gotten let go from a job, had a second child, moved across the country, bought a new house with my husband, and started a much more rewarding job here at Skirt. It’s been an eventful five years.

My birthday also marks my second anniversary with Skirt, and later this year, in June, I’ll help the first women’s magazine in Charleston celebrate its 25th anniversary. It’s a year of milestones.

The thing about milestones is they don’t mean you’ve reached your destination. But they are a chance to shout out and brag about your accomplishments. It is a time to reflect on where you’ve been and where you’re going and to change course, if needed (or, more importantly, if wanted). It’s a time to review your priorities. It’s a time to recommit to your continued growth and evolution.

Getting older might bring out a few more wrinkles and gray hairs. I can accept that and even appreciate it. I am working to embrace the wisdom and confidence that also comes with getting older. At the Women Rising! event sponsored by the Sophia Institute last month, keynote speaker Pat Mitchell – the first female CEO of CBS and the co-creator of TEDWomen – who is 76, told a story about introducing herself in front of a group of powerful women with impressive titles as a “dangerous woman.” Pat explained that being a dangerous woman means she has “less to prove, less to lose, and she’s very impatient for change.” Being a dangerous woman, she says, means embracing risk to create change.

In March we celebrate all the dangerous women who embraced risk and created change who came before us (including the Grimke sisters, Septima P. Clark and the nurses aides who went on strike at the Medical College, to name a few) and those who are doing it now.

For International Women’s Day, we’re asking you, our readers, to “Think equal” and to ask yourself how you will work to balance the equation to create a more balanced community and a world where men and women are valued as equals. This year we’re excited to partner with the Charleston Wine + Food festival to amplify the “Think equal” message on International Women’s Day. Look for “Think equal” buttons in the Wine + Food retail tent at Friday’s Culinary Village. Members of the Skirt team will be roving the culinary village and at the Blended event handing out buttons.

You’ll find selfie cards on the back cover of this issue. We ask you to grab your girl squad, fill out the card, hold it up proudly, take a photo and post it on your favorite social media accounts. Tag @skirtcharleston and use the #IWD2019 hashtag. Celebrate girl power! Pledge to use it.

Here at Skirt, our mission has always been to celebrate women’s achievements, to bring attention and visibility to women and their successes. We support women-owned businesses and women-led creative endeavors. We thank you for joining us in our mission to celebrate women and amplify their voices.

Sincerely,

Shelley Hill Young