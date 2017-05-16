Spring into the New You!

It’s Spring! Welcome fresh air, fresh starts, and fresh outlooks. With renewed energy and revived purpose, now is the time to pop up and put yourself out there with a revamped personal brand. Here are four ways you can kickstart reconnecting with and showing off the wonder that is you.

Define You:

Back up, what is a personal brand? According to Wikipedia, “personal branding is the practice of people marketing themselves and their careers as brands.” The best place to start is with a short and sweet elevator pitch answering, “Who am I and what do I do?” From there you can expand to include your expertise and super powers. The beginning is a good place to start. Ryan Erskine outlines 5 simple steps to define and lay the foundation for your personal brand. Follow him @RyanErsk on Twitter for daily top tips on how to maximize your personal brand and make it work for you! If you get stuck, phone a friend or colleague. Ask them to describe you in three words or with one sentence. Do the answers surprise you? Does their response align with what you thought was your brand?

Gather Your Tribe:

Part of building your brand is surrounding yourself with a tribe of people who will lift you up, open new doors, and, above all else, challenge you.

If you are the smartest person in the room, you are in the wrong room. Here are 4 key attributes to look for when recruiting tribe members:

Positive – Attract someone who sees worlds of potential and is just as excited about your goals as you are. Resilient – Find someone who has stumbled, gotten back up, and doesn’t see failure, but opportunities for learning. Wise – Look for ever-elusive self-awareness and maturity. You will know it when you see it, and there is no substitution for this. Resourceful – Look for partners in bridge building. Say, for example, you are unfamiliar with the government contracting aspect to your business. Find an expert and soak up every ounce of knowledge like a proverbial sponge.

The most important thing to remember is that you should give as much as you take. You will be better for it. Pay it forward but supporting members of your own tribe or seeking another tribe that needs your help. It takes a village, and we are all in this thing called life together.

Be Well:

Your health is an investment, not an expense. If you are not treating your body as your greatest resource, then how can you expect to perform at your best? Fall in love with taking care of yourself mind, body and soul.

Start by asking yourself 5 simple questions:

Am I fueling the fire? Nutrition is critical to mental and physical health. Quick empty calories or skipping meals to make a meeting may seem like small sacrifices, but they will add up to hold you back and bog you down. Am I getting enough sleep? Sleep is the only time the body can shut down and restore. Not sleeping might seem cool in this entrepreneurial world, but there’s nothing about missing it that is conducive to success. Take a power nap – you’ll need it! Am I connected? Yoga, meditating, running with no music are great ways to get back in touch with your core being. Ommm. Have I laughed today? Laughter and love is why we are here… make time for it. Am I getting my steps in? Exercise….sigh. Yes, it must be done. Whether it’s taking the stairs or doing crossfit, get that heart pumping however you can, when you can. Once you get started, every day is a little easier. If you fall off the wagon, don’t beat yourself up, get back at it and be thankful for another day and another chance.

Be Curious:

If we stop questioning and growing then we might as well pack up and go home. Is there something you want to learn?

Now is the time. Open your mind to some good, wholesome curiosity. Pinterest fails are just as much fun as successful crafting. There’s that new restaurant you’ve been wanting to try… Always wanted to be a somalie? Let’s make a wine list. Examine. Explore. Expand.

In a professional context, growing keeps our work interesting. Perhaps you should ask for a project outside of your comfort zone, or talk to your boss about where you want to be in a year. If you’re an entrepreneur, you should start or even expand your business. Volunteer. New venture? Now is the time!



One trick that has always worked well for our team is putting goals and commitments on sticky notes and posting them around the office. Keep a constant, vibrant, and somewhat obnoxious reminder of all the things you have promised yourself.

Inspire

You have a beautiful story to tell, and an eager audience waiting to hear it. Once you have connected with your authentic self, share it! The confidence is contagious.

Here’s a challenge for you. Send a love note to a friend, family member or colleague every day for 21-days. Start by telling them why they are wonderful and end by offering to help them in some small way. Try it and tell us what happens.

Give more than you take always and you will never have to ask for anything.

If you are looking for a local she-prenuer to help you create and cultivate a solid, authentic personal brand, meet MaryBeth Henderson owner of Front and Center.

Your Time to Shine,

Your Friends at OIAM