Your Smile Matters – 3 New Options for Adult Braces

We all know that adage “You only have one chance to make a first impression.” But have you stopped to consider the role your teeth play in making a good first impression? A spectacular smile is one of the first things people will notice when they meet you.

One study found Americans perceive people with straight teeth to have more desirable qualities than those with crooked teeth, including being happy and professionally successful. Could your teeth be holding you back in your career or your social life?

Maybe you wore braces as a teenager but failed to keep up with wearing your retainer, so your teeth have shifted slightly. Or maybe you didn’t think much about your teeth as a young adult, but now you’re self-conscious about your smile.

Most adults are hesitant to wear braces. And why not? We conjure up images of shiny, silver metal brackets attached to our teeth. We feel embarrassed at the thought of wearing something meant for teenagers. And, as women, we’re even more hesitant to draw attention to any perceivable flaws.

The good news is braces have come a long way. Adults – especially those with minor orthodontic issues – can choose from a variety of short-term treatment options and discreet products.

Here are three great choices for adults who want to improve their smile without all the attention:

Clear or ceramic braces are designed to blend in with your natural tooth enamel. They aren’t completely invisible, but are fairly translucent to match your natural tooth structure. Ceramic braces can correct moderate to severe alignment issues just like the traditional silver braces, but in a less noticeable way.

Invisalign aligners are carefully crafted to fit your teeth so they are comfortable and customized for the movement of your teeth. The aligners can be removed when eating so there are no food restrictions or worries about getting food stuck in your teeth during a date or business lunch.

Plus, Invisalign treatment times can range from six months to 24 months depending on your specific orthodontic needs. Patients with mild cosmetic issues could be good candidates for Invisalign Express, which requires six months or less of treatment.

Invisalign Lite is ideal for patients who have mild to moderate orthodontic needs such as overcrowding, small gaps and overall alignment issues. It may also be recommended for patients who previously had orthodontic treatment as a child, but didn’t wear their retainers (oops!). Treatment could be as little as seven months.

Harmony lingual braces are a new invisible option from American Orthodontics. These braces use the latest technology available and are customized to fit behind your teeth so they are completely invisible.

If your smile is holding you back, it could be time to give orthodontic treatment another chance. Who knows how far a spectacular smile can you take you?

These products and more are available at Charleston Orthodontic Specialists. To schedule an appointment for your free exam, call 843-4-BRACES. Come celebrate the grand opening of the Summerville office from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 15. Call ahead to schedule a free exam during the grand opening and be entered into a drawing for free Invisalign (must be present to win). Plus, enjoy refreshments and giveaways. The Summerville office is located at 1101 N. Main St., Suite 305 in the Earth Fare plaza.