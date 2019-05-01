NUCOR STEEL

Is looking for candidates who are willing to work any shift which would require working both day and night shifts in a drug free environment.

Most production positions in our steel plant require moderate to heavy lifting and can be physically demanding including working in extreme temperatures. We offer competitive pay and benefits.

Individuals who register should be prepared to complete a brief questionnaire. Previous registrants will need to take the questionnaire again to be considered. Nucor will only be accepting a limited number of submissions. The registration period will begin Wednesday, 5/1/19 and end on or before Wednesday, 5/8/19 once a set number have expressed the willingness to work in the available positions.

Individuals may register online at www.nucor.com or CLICK HERE https://jobs.nucor.com/Nucor_External?utm_source=careersite Each individual should submit only one questionnaire related to this job posting. Must provide a valid, personal email address. Nucor Steel Berkeley does not accept unsolicited resumes. No phone calls please.

Nucor is an EEO/AA Employer – M/F/Disabled/Vet – and a drug-free workplace

WHY NUCOR STEEL?

In the 1960’s, Nucor founder Ken Iverson started a small steel company on the idea that teammates, customers and communities could trust one another. Fifty years later, we are America’s largest steel producer. So while a lot has changed, we’d like to think very little has changed when it comes to what makes us who we are.

Nucor employs over 2,000 teammates in South Carolina who earn an average of $88,000 annually.

Our Mission Statement:

We will be the Safest company in the world.

company in the world. We build Partnerships based on Integrity and Trust with every teammate, partner and customer to ensure Mutual long-term success.

based on and with every teammate, partner and customer to ensure long-term success. We will be the highest Quality , lowest C ost , most Productive team in the business.

, lowest C , most team in the business. We maintain unmatched Financial Strength through a relentless focus on Profitability .

through a relentless focus on . We are committed to the Environment and our Local Communities.

BENEFITS:

MEDICAL/ DENTAL INSURANCE

PRESCRIPTION DRUG COVERAGE

VACATION

SICK LEAVE and LONG- TERM DISABILITY

LIFE INSURANCE

BEREAVEMENT LEAVE

401K Retirement Savings Plan

401K Roth

PROFIT SHARING

Employee Monthly Stock Investment Plan (E.M.S.I.P.)

Employee Service Award Plan (E.S.A.P.)

Free Wealth Management & Retirement Planning

Employee Educational Reimbursement

Spousal Education Reimbursement

Scholarship Program for children of Nucor Teammates

GYM on-site

COMMUNITY RELATIONS

A core part of our corporate mission is to be cultural and environmental stewards in the communities where we live and work.