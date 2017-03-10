Lexus is the brand-new title sponsor for this year’s Charleston Fashion Week. That means, they’ll be nice cars and exciting features than ever before. Here are five reasons why you shouldn’t miss Lexus Charleston Fashion Week®, March 14-18 in Marion Square in downtown Charleston!

1. If you love fashion…

The main reason to come is to see the sketches come to life. The Emerging Designer Competition showcases 16 emerging designers from across the East Coast. It is also accredited with launching the careers of numerous up-and-coming fashion designers.

These Emerging Designers are judged by a panel of fashion professionals led by Fern Mallis, founder of New York Fashion Week. The top Emerging Designer will win a prize package including $10,000 in cash, $10,000 worth of online marketing, a New York Fashion Week internship, and more.

Who wouldn’t want to see these iconic fashion designers compete for a grand prize? We know we do.

2. If you love looking at beautiful people…

Another huge event throughout the week is the Rock the Runway Model Competition™. With 20 models total, there are five from Charleston. (Come support the local talent!)

CFW had more models than ever to choose from for this year’s event. The 10 Top Female and 10 Top Male models selected as Finalists will walk the runway for a panel of judges in the Rock the Runway Model Competition™ on Friday, March 17, 2017 at Lexus Charleston Fashion Week®.

The Female and Male Grand Prize Winners will be announced at the end of the evening, each receiving a $1,000 cash prize, beauty gift bag, and a private consultation with industry leader, Karen Lee Grybowski.

This will be like watching Americas Next Top Model, but live!

3. If you love seeing top fashion designers…

This year, CFW has gathered internationally known fashion designers to be featured every night of the week.

These designers include:

Rachel Roy, founder of her eponymous brand and a tireless activist for using your voice to encourage change and design the life you want to live.

Bibhu Mohapatra, who’s eponymous label reflects the vibrant colors and fabrics of his Indian childhood has been featured in VOGUE, Marie Claire, ELLE, New York Magazine, and Harper’s Bazaar.

Pauline Sokol Nakios, a Charleston native and creator of Leo & Sage which is a modern collection of highly curated knits and ready to wear with a strong emphasis on luxury fabrications and architectural silhouettes.

These amazing designers will be judges and mentors to CFW’s Emerging Designers.

4. If you love being VIP…

The Belk Tents are going to be full of the best brands and latest products. From Lily Pulitzer’s authentic palm beach lifestyle to Crown & Ivy’s bright colors, crisp prints and patterns to Justin Timberlake’s denim brand, William Rast, brought to CFW by Belk.

Other top brands to be included in the tents are Gwynn’s of Mount Pleasant, julep, Dandy Boutique, Escapada Living and more.

Tickets to the tent will allow you to meet and mingle with the 2016 Southern Designer Showcase winners and this year’s winner of the Belk Emerging Designer prize!

You won’t be disappointed. Trust us.

5. If you don’t want to break the bank…

Fashionista on a budget? No problem. Purchase tickets to the Style Lounge, which features a collection of world-famous boutiques that offers a true, unique shopping experience.

The lounge also gives you an inside look at this year’s trends and allows you to mix and mingle with other fans of fashion. The runway shows will also be broadcasted, so you won’t miss a thing!

See and be seen at this amazing event.

For the full schedule of events and to purchase tickets, visit charlestonfashionweek.com.