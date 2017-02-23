Time to get that closet in shape for spring! What better way to do that than to clean it out and bring it to us? We have a few easy guidelines for consigning…

Clothes/Shoes/Accessories should be:

Clean, pressed and on hangers. Please no clothing in bags!

Please, current season only (spring). Sorry, NO fur coats!

Up-to-date styles. Vintage ok if classic, beautiful and in pristine condition.

Upscale brands and designer items only. We don’t accept brands from general merchandise or big box stores (Wal-Mart, Target).

Shoes should be gently used or in new condition. No scuffs, worn heels or insoles.

Handbags should be clean inside and out with nothing inside. Style should be current.

Bring it in and Reduce, Reuse and Recycle – make it a way of life!

Visit www.consigningwomensc.com for more details.