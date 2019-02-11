Here are some Dr. Zhou’s comments.

1. Is having braces going to make my teeth loose later?

No, actually quite the opposite. Having braces facilitate you to have healthier teeth. I have treated many adult patients referred by their periodontist. Although there is no direct relationship of crowded teeth and periodontal disease, well-aligned teeth are easier to be brushed and cleaned. Food particles and plaque are more likely to accumulate around crooked teeth. In addition, the journey of having braces, visiting a dental specialist on a regular basis for a period of time, encourages all my patients to pay more attention to the health of their teeth. So these patients actually have stronger teeth after braces.

Teeth movements under orthodontic force are based on the physiological bone remodeling process with proper force load. The application of orthodontic forces are well controlled with the orthodontist’ understanding of the materials. That is why we should be careful about the DIY treatments.

The gum tissue around teeth can be remodeled during and after orthodontic treatment and stay healthy (or even healthier) after braces.

I have treated many senior patients who would like to fulfill their dream of having bright smiles. They are all happy afterwards that they can smile big, knowing their teeth are strong and can be cleaned much easier. Check out Susan’s beautiful smile on our home page.

2. Is it embarrassing to have braces at my age…?

First of all, this is a little to give before the big reward of permanent confidence.

Second, the technology has developed so much that we have so many esthetic options to make the treatment pleasant for my adult patients, including clear aligner treatment (i.e. Invisalign), clear brackets, lingual braces, or esthetic metal braces. Your friends or customers are going to find out you’re having orthodontic treatment though, sooner or later. However, you will be would be surprised how long it takes them to notice that. Overall, it is a small distraction from the you they’ve already known.

I guarantee that what crosses their mind is the admiration of your courage and a little bit of jealousy.

3. Is it a long process to go through braces? I’m afraid it’s going to cause so much inconvenience in my everyday life…

I gave several lectures locally and nationally about Accelerated Orthodontics. But let me put it aside and explain what are the deciding factors for the treatment time:

– Your bone metabolism rate determines how fast the teeth move under orthodontic forces. So yes children’s teeth move faster.

– The difficulties to achieve certain treatment goals greatly influence the treatment time. So the advertisements claiming braces can be finished in a very short period of time has to come with limited goals.

– The experience of your orthodontist greatly influences the treatment time. The expertise matters not just in the delivery of appliances, but so in the overall treatment design and coordination of treatment timing, to avoid unnecessary wasting of time.

The last two factors cannot be changed by Accelerated Orthodontics. The term “Accelerated Orthodontics” describes a group of technology that is trying to modify the first factor. Either through surgery or certain devices, the orthodontic treatment time can be shortened dramatically. But it may be only suitable for certain patients-

– I would still say so even though I have finished many successful cases with Accelerated Orthodontics. For most patients, the last two factors are what you need to consider to avoid long treatment time.

4. It is so costly! Isn’t it?

We cannot change how you feel about the investment, but we can make it as easy as possible for you. Please check the webpage about insurance and flexible payment plans.