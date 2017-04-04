Freshfields Village welcomes spring with a robust event schedule in April. From a Food Truck Rodeo and Spring Festival to Blues by the Sea and monthly Sip & Stroll, the Village will be the place to be this spring!

On Saturday, April 8 from 12:00 to 4:00 pm, enjoy a variety of cuisine from local food trucks along with live music by Me & Mr. Jones, a silent auction, beer and wine by FortyEight – A Wine Bar during the Sea Island Food Truck Rodeo. Children can enjoy face painting and balloon animals during the event. All proceeds benefit Kiawah Women’s Foundation in support of local charities. Participating food trucks include: Booz Pops, Brazilianuts, Caribbean Creole, Coastal Crust, Happy Thai and Heidi’s Bohemian.

Head to the Village Green on Sunday, April 9 from 3:00 to 7:00 pm for the 13th Annual Blues by the Sea. The complimentary afternoon of blues boasts three national acts: Packrat’s Smokehouse (FL), The Lucky Losers (San Francisco), and The Sauce Boss (FL). Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. In addition, the painters and photographers of the Seabrook Island Artists Guild will hold a show and sale during the event. The artwork will be displayed on the street by Hege’s restaurant.

Spring Festival Weekend kicks off with Music on the Green on Friday, April 14 from 6:00 to 9:00 pm with live music by Port Authority Band. This local four piece band features your favorite oldies, beach, Motown and Top 40 tunes.

The fun continues with the annual Spring Festival on Saturday, April 15 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm! Children can enjoy complimentary games and activities, plus live music by interactive performer John Custis. The St. Johns Fire Department, local food vendors and the Seabrook Island Artist Guild round out the event. Plus, be sure to bring your camera to snap a photo with the Easter Bunny as he hops through the Village.

On Sunday, April 16 at 9:30 am a casual, non-denominational Easter service will be held on the Village Green. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets.

Grab your girlfriends and head to the Village for the monthly Sip & Stroll on Thursday, April 20 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm! Visit participating stores for light snacks and sips while enjoying special events, sales, and promotions inside the shops.