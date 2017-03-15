We’ve all been there: those late weekday afternoons when we puzzle over what to make for dinner, wondering if we have the time (not to mention the energy) to squeeze in a trip to the grocery store. Or those Sunday evenings after an action-packed weekend, staring at an empty fridge when the kids have a school bake sale that week or we’re trying cut down on buying lunch at the office. With so much demanding our attention, getting a home-cooked meal on the table seems more and more difficult.

At Shipt, we know these moments all too well, which is why we’re excited to make life a little easier — and a lot more delightful — by delivering the groceries to your doorstep. As of last month, Charleston residents can use Shipt to browse your local Whole Foods, select your weekly staples and schedule deliveries at your convenience. We’ll handle the shopping, and you get back time to enjoy the things that matter to you — whether it’s browsing for the next great read at Blue Bicycle Books, window shopping on King Street, taking the kids to the park, or just relaxing on the couch with Netflix.

As a toast to our arrival in Chucktown, we’re sharing one of our go-to easy recipes. With spring just around the corner, we’re looking forward to swapping root veggies for vibrant greens, juicy fruits, and simple recipes that let them shine. So, what do we do with edible gems like asparagus, berries, and arugula? Put them on toast! Breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack, dessert — this one fits the bill for any meal and takes advantage of both pantry staples and seasonal ingredients.

To get these ingredients (and a whole lot more) delivered, become a Shipt member today. You’ll get access to the Shipt app and unlimited deliveries for orders over $35, along with $25 off your first order. Don’t forget to share your own creative toast toppings with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

Toast 4 Ways

Cut slices of your favorite bread. (We went with a crusty baguette, but also love whole grain for an added nutty flavor.) Lightly toast the slices at 350 degrees, watching the oven carefully. You want golden edges with the bread crisp enough to stand up to your toppings.

1. Strawberry, Dark Chocolate, and Pistachio Toast

Top your toasts with pieces of dark chocolate, and broil them in the oven for 2 minutes, just enough to melt. Take them out, nestle slices of strawberry onto the chocolate, and sprinkle with chopped pistachios (plus more on the plate when serving for some added flair). The sweet strawberries are perfect with the creamy bitter chocolate, while the salty crunchy pistachios add pop of color and flavor.

2. Arugula, Radish, and Honey Toast

Toss arugula with a splash of your favorite vinaigrette and lay a small handful on your toast. Thinly slice and arrange a fresh radish over the arugula. Drizzle honey on top to finish. The peppery arugula and vibrant crisp radishes are refreshing, while the vinaigrette adds a bright acidity and the honey, a balancing sweetness.

3. PB&B Toast

A twist on a classic PB&J, this pairing starts with your favorite nut butter. We went with crunchy peanut butter topped with some plump blueberries. Quick and easy, but don’t let it fool you. It’s dangerously addicting!

4. Asparagus and Goat Cheese Toast

A crowd favorite, this combo is an example of truly letting your produce shine. Start by lightly sautéing chopped asparagus spears in olive oil. Spread softened goat cheese on your toast and top with the asparagus. Finish with a sprinkle of coarse sea salt and cracked black pepper to accent the earthy asparagus and tangy, creamy cheese.