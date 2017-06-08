skirt!’s Girls’ Guide to Summer!

It’s summertime in Charleston, when every day feels like a vacation.

We’re updating our summer wardrobes (Hello, off-the-shoulder tops, rompers, shorts and sundresses.) and we’re packing our beach bags (sunscreen, ball caps, waterproof tech accessories and insulated water bottles? Check. Check. Check. And check!).

We’re busy marking our calendars and making plans to go out with the girls (brunch, anyone?), take our families on an adventure, throw a backyard barbecue, celebrate our dads and make some time to treat ourselves. We’re looking forward to date nights (and sunset views from a rooftop), exploring this city that we are so happy to call home, and soaking up all the vitamin sea we can get!

Sound high maintenance? We’re doing all the hard work now so we can enjoy a low maintenance summer.

And, because we love you, we’re sharing all the things we’re doing, places we’re going and what we’re wearing with you! We put together The Girls’ Guide to Summer to be your companion to your best summer ever! It’s like having your best friend riding shotgun with the top down! It’s like having the fancy boutique hotel’s concierge on speed dial.

Are you ready for your best summer yet? It’s really all about having a seize-the-summer, go-with-the-flow, nothing-can-stand-in-my-way attitude.

Girls Only!

Go shopping with your friends at King Street’s newest store, Dress Up, opening this June!

Grab your girls and a bottle of wine and get artsy with Wine & Design.

Take a Charleston Kayak Adventure with other women who are just as passionate about the outdoors!

Celebrate your inner beauty with your closest gals at the Sexy Solstice Soiree event on June 22.

It’s Happy Hour Somewhere

Head to Rutledge Cab Co. for a fun atmosphere and drink deals!

Hausful has the perfect assortment of cocktail glasses for hosting your own happy hour.

Cannon Green is the place to head to after work for their Happiest Hour(s) from 5-7 p.m.

Beach. Sleep Repeat.

Citrine Swim is designed by a Charleston local, and her swimsuits are made with super soft fabrics with a seamless fit.

Lovin’ Summer Beach Tents are a must, available at Germain Dermatology.

ZAGS will protect your skin from the many hours that you will spend in the sun!

Coola Sunscreen from Woodhouse Day Spa protects, soothes and moisturizes.

Head to the beach with SHAKA Surf School for a fun day in the sun!

Summer Essentials

UGG Flip-Flops from Woodhouse Day Spa will have you feeling like you are walking on clouds!

Healthy Human water bottles are local AND keep your water nice and cold for 24 hours.

ActiveSleeve, from Twelve South, straps your Apple Watch to your upper arm or bicep.

All For YOU

Get pampered with the perfect mani-pedi from MYLK Bar.

Beat the heat and ride right before you brunch and beach with METHODRIDE.

Try something new and sign up for a class with Holy City Kiteboarding!

Chart Metalworks are wearable memories from your most treasured locations in the world!

Summer Hearts Charleston

Sail the Charleston Harbor on the Schooner Pride.

Visit CHS Locals for special offers for locals only!

Stroll the grounds at Drayton Hall on a beautiful summer day.

Girls Getaway at Freshfields includes unique shopping, relaxing spas and great local eats!

Fun with the Fam

Grab a Holy Spokes bike and tour downtown from the Battery all the way to Upper King.

Pelican’s Snoballs is the hot spot to cool down, and they have more than 100 different flavors!

Charleston County Parks offer a FULL day of fun for only $5 or less.

For the adventurous type, Charleston Zip Line Adventures is the perfect way to spend the day outside.

Backyard Bliss

The Kool Splash Water Slide from Leisure Depot will keep your kids entertained for hours!

Enjoy the breeze while you swing on a Custom Carolina Hanging Bed.

Backyard Retreats will help create your own backyard oasis!

Grab some unique glassware from Blu Cotton with the map of Charleston on them.

Just For Him

Grab a very stylish Smathers & Branson needlepoint belt from M. Dumas & Sons.

Leisure Depot has the perfect EGGcessory for a backyard BBQ with their Egg grill.

Even men like to be pampered! Barrelli Barber is the place to do it!

Make a Splash

Everyone is wearing Nectar Sunnies; even Cameron from Southern Charm loves her pair!

Channels of Charleston offers all your beachy style needs!

Made from recycled sails, Sea Bags makes for the ultimate beach bag!

Don’t forget to pack your Charleston towel from Jeffery Bannon when you head to the beach.

Statement necklaces from Germain Dermatology are made from the finest Italian materials and will complete your outfit with a polished look!

Click here to see the full Girls Guide to Summer!