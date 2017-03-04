Sip & Shop Fundraiser at Mt. Pleasant Town Center

Members of the Junior League of Charleston will host their second annual Little Black Dress Initiative, March 13-17. The Little Black Dress Initiative is a social media driven fundraiser that aims to raise funds and awareness for women in Charleston affected by poverty. With the goal to “make poverty unfashionable,” League members will wear the same black dress for five days in a row as a symbol of the lack of resources many women face due to financial hardship.

This is the second year in a row the Junior League of Charleston is hosting this fundraiser and they aim to raise $20,000. Originally started three years ago by the Junior League of London, the initiative has now spread to League chapters across the US and globally, and has had direct impact on their local communities.

“The Junior League of Charleston is a leadership organization that is all about empowering young women to take active roles in our community and that is why we feel it is so important to host this particular campaign,” says Elizabeth Burwell, League President.

In addition, the group will be hosting a Sip & Shop kick-off event on March 9th with discounts throughout Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre.

Start off the night with a cocktail and appetizer from Burton’s Grill – Burton’s will donate 20% of all proceeds

– Burton’s will donate 20% of all proceeds Then make your way to Belk ‘s Crown & Ivy department for Belk’s Girls Night Out , a special event offering music, drinks, hors d’oeuvres, and 20% off the entire store

‘s Crown & Ivy department for , a special event offering music, drinks, hors d’oeuvres, and 20% off the entire store Stroll past Lily Rain for an entire collection of new LBDs. They will also donate 20% of its proceeds from the night

for an entire collection of new LBDs. They will also donate 20% of its proceeds from the night Then, mention LBDI at Athletaand run away with their Friends and Family discount of 25% off

JLC members will participate in the fundraiser by posting to their personal social media accounts daily to bring awareness to the campaign. All funds collected will be given to the several area non-profits that the Junior League of Charleston supports. To donate, visit, http://the-little-black-dress-initiative-2017.everydayhero.do.