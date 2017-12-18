Simple Joys

The holidays are one of my favorite times of year! I love all the excitement, decorations and celebrations leading up to and around the months of November, December and January. Along with it being the most festive times, it can often be one of the stressful times of the year as well. Gift buying, bills and reminders of years past with loved who are no longer with us—it can be very overwhelming. It can also cause us to loose the ability to focus on the joys of the season and we rob ourselves of the happiness we should be experiencing. We all must try our best to keep focus on the handful of words that give this magical season its life:

JOY, PEACE, HOPE, LOVE

Some of my favorite things about the holidays that bring me the most joy are the simplest of things; decorating the tree (and reminiscing about where each decoration came from), baking cookies, attending the candlelight Christmas Eve service with my family, reading our favorite Christmas books (over and over again) in the park on a bench after school. Those little joys bring me the greatest peace and feelings of happiness and I love sharing these traditions with my daughter and enjoy building her childhood memories each season and year at a time. If you were to ask my 5 year old daughter what her favorite thing about the holidays are, she’d tell you without delay: BAKING COOKIES AND DECORATING THEM! So far this year we have embraced 4 rounds of cookie baking and I never get tired of it! I’m going to share one of our favorite recipes that we have used for years (I can’t even remember where it came from now)…but it’s a staple item to our holiday season each year!

Sugar and Spice Cookies

what you will need:

1 3/4 cups all purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp ground nutmeg

dash of ground cloves

1/2 cup softened butter

1 cup packed brown sugar

1 egg

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

what you will do:

Mix flour, baking powder, all spices together in bowl and set aside. Cream the butter and brown sugar with electric mixer in large bowl until smooth. Beat eggs and vanilla extract into butter mixture, beating in flour combo from other bowl, in half cup additions until smooth. Form dough into a ball, wrap with plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 1 hr or up to 3 days. Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease baking sheets. Roll dough out on floured surface with rolling pin to about 1/8in thick. Cut with desired cutter. Bake until edges begin to brown, 10-12 min. Allow cookies to cool on baking sheet. Once cookies are cooled fully, finish with your favorite icing or frosting. We usually always go with a homemade cream cheese frosting and add lots of fun sprinkles:)

From our kitchen to yours…Happiest of Holidays to you and your loved ones!