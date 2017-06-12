Short Skirts, Summer Nights

Now that it’s officially Summer we’ll trade our maxi for mini skirts, tank tops for crop tops, and push our curfews back. What is it about summer that makes us feel freer and more open to adventure?

Personally, summer makes me think of my long-gone open schedule that I use to have where I counted my days off rather than my minutes until 5 o’clock. Staying out and up late, the moments where schedules aren’t managed and deadlines don’t exist.

I created a playlist of local music that embodies the summer sense of ease. Here’s to our long summer nights!

