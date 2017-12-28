I love looking ahead and planning my beauty routines and maintenance for the next twelve months. These are rituals that I anticipate to help keep my face and body on track for optimal skin health and my hair in good shape. With a little forethought and planning, it will save the rush and frustration over last-minute appointments. A new beautiful year means a renewed beauty schedule. Here’s what I do with regularity:

Daily:

Facial cleansing two times a day. The morning cleanse is to prepare skin for the day: sun protection, moisture replenishment and makeup application. The evening cleanse is to remove makeup, wash away environmental buildup, and apply treatment products such as retinol, Vitamin C, and moisturizers.

Weekly:

Exfoliate. This is a vital part of facial skin care. Removing the buildup of dead layers of the epidermis allows treatment products and moisturizers to sink to deeper layers. I keep Dermalogica’s Multivitamin Thermafoliant in my shower to slough that skin.

Every 5 to 8 weeks:

Have a hair color touchup, trim, and professional style. The blowout/style will sometimes last a week, especially if a great dry shampoo is used. It’ll prolong most any style for days! I love Oribe Gold Lust Dry Shampoo, Amika Perk-Up Dry Shampoo, and good ol’ psssst! Dry Shampoo.

Monthly:

Fortunately, my pedicures last a long time. If you can get a month of wear from a pedicure, you’re in a sweet spot for your feet. During warm-weather months, I’ll do the full on pedi every other visit, but opt for a polish change just to keep my toes looking fresh.

Having a facial every month is optimal, but I can easily do this at home with cleansers, microwave-steamed towels, and Dr. Gross glow peel wipes. A great moisture-replenishing mask is a fab way to top off my at-home facials. Peel off the mask sheet, and then rub in the residual moisturizer before heading to bed.

Quarterly:

In my dream world, I’d have Botox between my brows every 3 months. The elevens (“11s”) between my brows reappear that often. This is a precious investment that I can’t seem to go without.

Bi-annually:

Go through and clear out makeup that you’ve had for over 6 months. It’s a rule of thumb to toss out makeup twice yearly, especially eye products such as mascara, eyeliners and shadows. Bacteria accumulate along and inside packaging. Powder shadows and blushes can break/crumble. So it’s a great idea to give your makeup products a good wipe down over their lives. I use BeautySoClean, a cosmetic sanitizer mist to keep my powder products as clean as possible.

Annually:

Schedule a total body skin mapping; what I call a “mole check,” with a dermatologist. This is the professional who is the anchor of your beauty team. Your skin care and health is the basis for everything in your beauty regimen, and she can address any skin issue to help direct you to the correct products and services that suit you.

So break out that beauty calendar. Look ahead and plan. Then stick to it for the most beautiful you in the new year.