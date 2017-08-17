Pop Goes the Dance Party

Being that August is the Pop! issue, I found it fitting that I provide a playlist of local music that will get your next party poppin’, your toes tappin’ and your head bobbin’. The great thing about the Charleston music scene is the evolving sounds that continue to grow and flourish here.

The playlist starts off with Columbia-based Bellavida, which you can see live at the end of this month at Charleston Music Confab. The song choices move into rock with Atlas Road Crew and Tyler Boone and rounding out with some country flair from Page Mackenzie and Saluda Shoals. Queue up the cocktails and let’s get this dance party started.

playlist link: