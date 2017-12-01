Let there be peace on Earth, and let it begin with me. Say hello when you pass someone on a busy sidewalk. Open a door for a stranger whose hands are full. Drop some change in a Salvation Army red bucket on your way out of a store. Buy a Christmas tree at the BOGO tree lot in Mount Pleasant and help spread holiday cheer to a family in need. Be a secret Santa. Adopt a family. Bake fresh cookies and take coffee, lots of coffee, to your coworkers. Prepare warm food for someone who is alone. Give generously to your favorite charity. Gather with friends and family. Be present. Listen to someone with a different opinion at the dinner table and try to put yourself in their shoes, just for a minute. Be thankful. Sing and dance. Set goals for how you can make a difference in the new year. Be someone who brings comfort and joy and inspires hope. Enjoy a silent night. Pray for peace everywhere.

Cover artist

Danielle Fabrega

The Town Serif

Danielle is the owner and creative director of The Town Serif, a Charleston-based calligraphy, design and illustration studio. After years of working in advertising, Danielle started The Town Serif in 2016 to service the wedding industry as a calligrapher and hand-lettering artist. The design studio has rapidly expanded to include product design, illustration and workshops.

Danielle lives in Mount Pleasant with her husband and two children. She teaches lettering and calligraphy workshops in the Charleston area. You can find her products available online in her Etsy shop and at select local retailers.

Website: thetownserif.com

Etsy: etsy.com/shop/TheTownSerif

Instagram: @thetownserif