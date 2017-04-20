Park Time Reminiscing

As Dandy’s third anniversary has come and gone it has made me do a little reflecting over the past few years and all the adventures I have had along the way. I decided to go back to one of the first places I ever did a photo shoot, Colonial Lake. Nervous and having no idea what I was doing, I awkwardly posed for photos and felt completely lacking in confidence. Now a days it is still not my favorite feeling being in front of the camera, but I have learned to laugh about it a little more, and not worry about looking or feeling ridiculous. I assume that is because I just turned 30 and apparently that is when you have everything figured out….. However, I wouldn’t be entirely truthful if I didn’t admit to feeling stretched thin and completely exhausted from time to time. Trying to maintain that vigor and enthusiasm can feel daunting sometimes, but one thing I have discovered is to give myself a break. I don’t feel the need to consistently hound myself if I don’t get everything finished. Looking back and giving yourself credit where credit is due is what keeps me energized for the future! Recently I have been feeling a little nostalgic, so that might explain the reminiscing. I am so grateful for everything that has happened over the course of the last three years. I know I would not be here if it wasn’t for all the beautiful people in my life that support me and Dandy. So breaking into Spring and feeling rejuvenated after a tough couple of months; I decided to wear this little retro floral number from one of my favorite thrift stores, the Exchange Factor. I thought the dress paired perfectly with the beautifully updated park and in a way makes me feel like I have come full circle. In the future, I will consistently try to have fun with things, not worry over every minute detail, and eagerly await every new adventure that comes my way! In the end, what is the point of life if you can’t stop and smell the roses from time to time.

Photography: Libby Williams Photography | Clothing and Accessories: Dandy Boutique | Exchange Factor | Sunglasses: Blue Planet Eyewear