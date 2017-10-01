October – Unplugged

Power down your phone, your tablet, your laptop. Find a quiet place to lie down and gently close your eyes. Get comfortable and be still. Calm your body and your mind. If a thought pops up, acknowledge it and let it go. Begin to focus on your breath. Take a long, slow, deep breath through your nose and exhale. Notice your breath as you breathe in and out. With each breath, release the tension in your body. In and out. You’re starting to feel more relaxed. Bring your attention to your forehead. Relax and feel all the tension melt away. Feel your eyelids get heavy. Relax all the little muscles around your eyes. Feel all the worry lines around your eyes and across your forehead begin to fade and disappear. Breathe in and out. Relax your cheeks, your jaw and all the muscles around your mouth. Rest your tongue behind your front upper teeth. Feel your lower jaw become comfortably relaxed. Your mind releases. Your body releases. Feel yourself drift deeper into relaxation. Let go of the tension in your neck. Allow your shoulders to sink and drop away from your ears. Let your arms, your hands, your fingers relax and fall loose and limp. Your breath is becoming more rhythmic. Let go of the tension in your back, your chest and your stomach. Now, relax your thighs, your knees, your shins and your calves. Let the tension melt down past your feet into the ground. Feel the soles of your feet and your toes relax. Your heartbeat slows. Your breathing is slow and comfortable. Your body is free of tension. Feel the sensation of peace and well-being flow through your body. Be grateful. You are unplugged.

COVER ARTIST

Ali Douglass

Ali studied at the School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston and then transferred to Kansas City Art Institute in Kansas City, Mo., to major in illustration. For more than 17 years, Ali has illustrated magazines, newspapers, greeting cards, advertisements and more than 30 books. She has served as the vice president of the San Francisco Society of Illustrators, and her work has been recognized by American Illustration, Step Inside Design and the L.A. Society of Illustrators.

In 2016 she got married and moved to Alexandria, Va. Prints of her artwork are sold in stores in Alexandria as well as in her Etsy shop.

Ali’s illustrated books for American Girl have been winners of the 2008 Children’s Choice Award, International Reading Association and Children’s Book Council, and winner of the 2007 Excellence in Financial Literacy Award, Institute for Financial Literacy.

alidouglass.etsy.com | www.instagram.com/ali_douglass