October – The Spirited Issue

Dear readers,

When you Google the word “spirit” you’ll find this definition: “Full of energy, enthusiasm and determination” as used in this phrase: “a spirited campaigner for women’s rights.” That’s really the phrase that Google uses as an example, and it’s perfect because the theme for our October issue is “Get into the Spirit.” And because our mission at Skirt is about celebrating and empowering women, which includes championing rights and opportunities for all women. And because from Skirt’s very first issue 24 years ago, we declared: “Skirt is an attitude – SPIRITED, independent, outspoken, playful and irreverent, sometimes controversial and always passionate.”

In this issue and every issue, we celebrate women who have a strong spirit. That’s what it takes to lean in, speak out and stand up, to be a leader. That’s what it takes to make our voices heard and to bring about change, even in the face of adversity.

In this issue, we also celebrate the arrival of the fall season. We feature cocktails mixed by bold female mixologists who shine in a male-dominated field, Halloween makeup inspired by female icons whose influence is felt centuries later, and a yoga class organized by women who want to ensure that spirituality remains the focus of yoga.

Please join us this month as we sponsor two special events to raise money for causes that help support women. On Oct. 4, we’re sponsoring the Pink Promenade Sip & Shop fundraiser to benefit the Roper St. Francis Breast Cancer Program at Mount Pleasant Towne Center. Ticket holders will receive two glasses of wine or champagne as well as special promotions at many stores.

On Oct. 10, we’re proud to support the She’s My Hero calendar launch party. The inspiring calendar, shot by our friends at MellBella Photography, features women dressed as their female heroes. Proceeds from the sale of the calendar go to the Center for Women.

I must also note that it’s the second year in a row that I’ve worked on our October issue while evacuated from a hurricane that forecasters predicted would threaten our city. And, once again, the spirit of the people in the city was on display – friends and neighbors reaching out to help and make sure everyone weathered the approaching storm safely.

This month, we hope you feel the spirit and let it move you!

Shelley