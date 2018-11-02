November issue: Savor the Season

Oct. 30

Dear readers,

It’s finally starting to feel like fall outside and I’m trying to take the advice from our October issue and get into the holiday spirit. It’s easy to go from the sugar rush of Halloween straight to the hustle and bustle and decking the halls of Christmas and pass right over Thanksgiving. But this month, we encourage you to slow down and really savor the season. Thanksgiving is all about gathering friends and family around the table to celebrate the abundance of the harvest and community, and to show gratitude for all the hard work along the way that makes it possible. It’s often too easy to get discouraged by what is hard, by the things that don’t go exactly right. Be thankful for all the positives in our lives. Take a moment each day to think about what you’re grateful for. Write it down. Say thank you. Seek ways to show your gratitude by giving back your time, your talent, your energy, your passion.

In our November food issue, we feature many women who show their gratitude for what they have by giving back to the community through the gift of food. We shine a spotlight on Jen Kulick, who owns Tattooed Moose with her husband. She is the president of Les Dames d’Escoffier, a group of top females in the food and beverage industry who help support and encourage fellow women in the industry through scholarships and mentoring. And two female chefs share recipes for two of their favorite holiday dishes.

This month we invite you to join us at the Center for Women’s C4WNEW Conference on Nov. 15 and 16 at Trident Technical College. “Eat Pray Love” and “Big Magic” author Elizabeth Gilbert is the keynote speaker Thursday night, and Skirt is hosting the VIP reception afterward. On Friday, we’re looking forward to hearing Catherine Lacour, the always passionate chief marketing officer of Blackbaud, as well as an amazing lineup of other strong female leaders. You are sure to leave feeling inspired to be curious and courageous in your personal and professional life. Visit c4women.org for tickets and a complete schedule.

We at Skirt are thankful for you, our readers, for your loyal support and your encouraging words. We’re also grateful for the many strong, spirited, curious, ambitious women in the Charleston area who inspire us every day. We hope you have a very happy Thanksgiving!

Sincerely,

Shelley Hill Young

Executive editor

Skirt magazine statement:

Skirt magazine was confronted with an incredibly difficult situation this week after we learned that a police report had been filed accusing One Broad and Normandy Farm Bakery owner Mike Ray of exposing himself at a party hosted by four women-owned businesses. Mike Ray is the subject of a profile in our November food issue. The story was assigned, reported and written weeks ago, and the magazine had been printed by the time the incident occurred Oct. 26. We at Skirt magazine were horrified when we read of the incident the next evening in The Post and Courier. We in no way condone this behavior. It is in direct opposition to our 24-year mission of celebrating and empowering women. No one wanted this article to appear in our magazine. Our staff and publisher carefully considered all of our options including holding and reprinting the entire magazine, but it would have been cost-prohibitive and detrimental to our business and our ability to continue our mission of supporting women. We feel devastated that some might read this article and be offended or disappointed; we are offended and disappointed by Mike Ray’s actions. We remain steadfastly committed to standing up for women who are harassed or made to feel uncomfortable or powerless by men who fail to show respect for women and who fail to understand that their actions have consequences.