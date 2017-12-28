New Year’s Eve Re-Purposed Style

Every year I am on the search for the perfect New Year’s Eve outfit. Last year I channeled my love for the 90’s and did a Baby Spice look, complete with icicle colored pony tails and a killer faux fur jacket from Red Rose Vintage. It’s so much fun creating these looks, because New Year’s Eve is such a “GO BIG” or “GO HOME” moment. This year I decided to do a bit of thrifting from past years. Don’t get me wrong I love a new outfit as much as the next girl, especially around New Year’s Eve, but sometimes you can find the perfect ensemble just by taking a peak into your closet. Mixing and matching the old with the new can make a past outfit look completely different. So I enlisted one of my favorite blogger babes to help me bring new life to old pieces! Kiki of Cat’s in my Closet is rocking a vintage velvet midi that I found at Groove Girl a couple of years ago and a sequin jacket from Mod Cloth. She accessorized with a crescent necklace from Dandy and her adorable cat flats from ASOS. I love how different an outfit can look on someone else. Kiki just exudes cool vibes. I love her style and the way her personality comes across in what she wears and how she wears it. I was attempting to go for a 60/70’s glam look and tie it all together with the backdrop of the old school American Theater. I chose a few old and new pieces from Dandy. You might recognize the dress from last year, but the coat and turban completely change the look of the outfit. Adding new accessories to old outfits can breath new life into it. It’s like adding a sweater or jacket to take looks from day to night. So this year instead of driving yourself crazy looking for the perfect New Year’s Eve outfit, take a dive into the closet and re-work some oldies, but goodies. No matter what you wear be sure to rock it with confidence and enthusiasm! That will always make anything you wear look better! It has been so awesome sharing style tips and retro ensembles with you throughout the year! We hope 2018 brings many great things to you and yours and remember my three favorite style mantras: Clothes don’t have to be boring, vintage is always a good idea, and having a different style is what makes the world a more enjoyable and intriguing place. Happy New Year!!!!! Photography: Rosie Harper Photography | Clothing: My closet and Dandy Boutique unless otherwise stated | Models: Myself and Kiki of Cat’s in My Closet | Location: The American Theater| Balloons: Cannonborough Collective | My make-up: Mary McGetrick